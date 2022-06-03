Updated: La Crosse, Holmen to extend fire agreement through end of year, referendum coming

The La Crosse and Holmen Area Fire Departments will continue to fight fires together at least through the end of the year, and a referendum is likely coming this fall to possibly increase public safety funding for some of the communities involved.

The communities entered into a shared service agreement last summer, which is set to expire at the end of the month. An amendment, which was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee Thursday, extends that contract until Dec. 31.

This is currently only a temporary agreement between the La Crosse Fire Department and the Holmen Area Fire Department — which provides service to the village of Holmen and the towns of Onalaska and Holland — while a possible long-term contract can be drafted.

Interim Fire Chief Jeff Murphy told the committee that negotiations have been going well so far, and that there will likely be a referendum this fall.

"So anything we agree upon will likely be subject to that referendum, beginning Jan. 1," Murphy said.

That referendum is likely to be a binding referendum that asks voters whether public safety funding should be increased, including both fire and police, according to Holmen village president Patrick Barlow, though the exact language is still being ironed out.

Only voters in the village of Holmen and the town of Holland would see the referendum, as the town of Onalaska already charges a separate service to residents that can be adjusted.

Barlow said there is a "connection" between the referendum and the joint fire agreement between the LFD and HAFD, but one doesn't necessarily depend on the other, and the referendum would ask about increasing funding for fire service in general — joint or independent.

Specifically that means if voters in Holmen and Holland agreed to increase funding, it could help pay for a long-term joint fire agreement, but it could also help pay for independent service instead. And the future of a long-term, regional merger of fire services won't depend on the outcome of the referendum.

"We're still just negotiating," Barlow told the Tribune. "It's hard to say what the full scope of all these things might be."

Under the temporary agreement, response operations to fires and other crises hasn't changed, only administration and leadership. It's unclear how these things would change with a long-term service agreement.

The joint agreement came after a Wisconsin Policy Forum study concluded that a regional, consolidated emergency response unity for the La Crosse area would be cheaper and run more smoothly, and it's likely more mergers are to come.

The extension of the current contract will need final adoption from the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, June 9.

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 3 to clarify the details of the referendum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.