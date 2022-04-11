Updated: La Crosse Schools and county looking to team up on neighborhood child care program

La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse are hoping to collaborate on a neighborhood child care program using COVID relief funds.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel presented a budgeted plan to the La Crosse County Board on Monday, which calls for installing two child care centers at two elementary schools.

It's estimated that implementing the proposal will require about $377,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for its first year, and about $711,000 in total over a three-year trial period.

Child care is an area the board has already earmarked to support using ARPA funds, and the group will vote next week on whether to spend the money on this specific proposal.

"We feel that an investment at that earliest age for our children through that high quality child care will make a positive, generational impact on our children and our community," Engel said.

The program has multiple facets, but one of its largest goals is to provide affordable and accessible child care to families experiencing poverty.

Engel said the district wants to place child care centers at Northside and Hintgen Elementary Schools, each with the capacity to serve 30 kids ranging from six weeks to four years old.

The district is hoping to hone-in on certain neighborhoods in the city where there are "child care deserts," and Engel said that through his work he's found that most people want child care near their home, not work.

About half of the spaces at these centers would be reserved for children of school district staff, and the other half for families experiencing poverty.

State support is likely to help lower the costs for families in need, but the district also estimates that there will be about $137,000 annually needed to offset the support to impoverished families.

Engel said that this model will in-part be cost efficient because the district currently has space at its existing facilities due to declining enrollment, meaning well-kept buildings with amenities such as maintenance, food service and more are already there to be used.

"We just have empty classrooms, essentially," Engel said. "We can free up some space for child care in facilities that already exist."

About $190,000 is estimated to be used for one-time renovation and resource fees at both locations.

Additionally, the plan is aimed at improving the region's workforce both broadly and in the child care sector.

The district hopes to link its students interested in a career in child care with the daycare centers and local technical colleges that can help them gain their certificates.

Engel said that currently, students can sometimes earn their child care certification as early as their junior year and their lead teacher certifications by the time they graduate. He said he hopes the district could produce 60 students a year with their child care credentials.

The district wants $5,000 annually to offer tuition support for child care classes at Western Technical College to its students.

Because there will be fewer overhead costs from reusing the school's facilities, the district hopes to use that extra funding to pay the workers at the child care centers between $15-18 an hour.

Engel said it's still unclear whether the district itself would hire, pay and provide benefits for the child care employees or whether it would contract out to another existing child care provider that would manage the centers.

Additionally, the district hopes this will help attract more workers to the district, and more generally, child care has been deemed an essential step in helping people get back to work around the region.

"It's also expandable to any school district," Engel said of the child care model. He pointed to other districts outside of La Crosse County such as Blair-Taylor and Arcadia that have implemented similar programs.

"While I'm thinking about it through the lens of the School District of La Crosse, there's no reason that any other school district in the county couldn't do the same," Engel said.

County associate administrator Jane Klekamp said staff would be reaching out to other districts in the next week with the proposal. And while supervisors showed early support for the project, many were adamant that it be used to support the rural parts of the county as well.

In total, Klekamp said, the $3.3 million in ARPA funding set aside for child care could support four child care centers. That would mean if the two centers in the La Crosse School District were approved, two more could be implemented at other districts around the county.

Engel said he thought the only major hurdle other districts might find is facility space, but that otherwise it could be a program that fits in with other schools in the region. He said that it would hopefully be easier for them to try and replicate now that La Crosse has done some of the heavy lifting.

While the ARPA funding could help this program get off the ground, it's only one-time funding, and keeping this going beyond a few years will take fundraising, Engel said.

But he said there has already been interest from community members wanting to donate and support this program.

And Engel noted that while the district isn't looking to make a profit from the child care centers, it would still hope to break even on the costs.

The La Crosse County Board will vote on a resolution to approve these funds next week.

If approved, Engel said that, while it's an "aggressive" timeline, he would hope to have the child care centers open by Sept. 1.

"We can't afford to wait a day," he said.

Other ARPA funds on the move

The board received an update on the various other ARPA-funded projects at Monday's meeting, and while most still need more time and planning before the county can cut a check, one other project will go before the board next week.

County staff is asking that some ARPA funds be used to continue its Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition and Demolition Program.

The program began after the sale of industrial property between the county and city of La Crosse on the promise that the county invest in neighborhood revitalization. The program currently helps people purchase and replace dilapidated housing in targeted neighborhoods in the city.

So far, the county has invested just over $1 million into the neighborhoods, boosting the tax base by about $29 million — though that number is a bit skewed because of the investment made in the massive, new, multimillion dollar 5th Ward housing project. The program now has only about $230,000 in funding left.

Community development specialist Brian Fukuda said that using ARPA funds would allow the county to newly invest in neighborhoods all over the county, not just in the city of La Crosse.

A resolution for this funding will go before the board next week. The county previously earmarked $2 million for housing redevelopment grants.

Most other ARPA projects won't be ready for approval until the second quarter of the year or later, staff said, including the funding for bridge housing for families and adults experiencing homelessness.

The board met with and heard from the city of La Crosse's homeless services coordinator, Brian Sampson, on Monday, who gave a run-down of the need in the city.

Before his presentation, Sampson placed a long string of pieces of paper taped together at the front of the room, trailing down the front podium, which listed the roughly 270 people currently experiencing homelessness in the city.

"When we look at 270, that's what this is right there," Sampson said while pulling the chain of paper around to show supervisors, needing to fold it up several times to pull it off the ground.

Sampson detailed that of the four core services for those experiencing homelessness, there is the biggest gap in transitional housing, such as bridge housing.

There is currently a need for 193 permanent supportive housing units, and only 43 available, Sampson said. And for the 168 total rapid rehousing units needed, there are only 21 available.

Sampson fielded questions from supervisors, many of them worried about the regional action that should be taken on the issue of homelessness.

Supervisor Kevin Hoyer asked Sampson about information he's heard that people experiencing homelessness from other municipalities and counties are being dropped off in the La Crosse area.

"What the information that we have tells us is that more people move out of our four-county region who are experiencing homelessness than move in," Sampson said.

This data tracks people who move in and out of the "Coulee Continuum," a region spanning La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford Counties. Sampson said that while most individuals facing homelessness reside in the city and county of La Crosse in this region, in 2021 almost double the amount of unhoused individuals moved out of the region than moved in.

The "why" of those migration patterns is unclear, Sampson said.

Sampson's presentation to the board comes as the city has been working towards purchasing a bridge housing site that could help people transition out of homelessness.

Klekamp told the board that the county's roughly $6 million set aside for bridge housing for both adults and families won't be ready to spend until later this year as planning continues.

This story was updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to include more details about ARPA projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.