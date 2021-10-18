Updated: New EPA strategy on PFAS could aid in response to crisis in La Crosse

A new strategy announced by the Biden administration Monday could directly aid La Crosse residents facing dangerous water contamination and the municipalities currently grappling with how to help them.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it was rolling out initiatives to limit pollution from a group of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, that have polluted more than 500 wells on French Island and thousands more across the nation.

The strategy specifically would implement aggressive drinking water limits for PFAS, which are present in a number of everyday items such as nonstick cookware, stain-repellent material and more. In La Crosse, PFAS are believed to have originated — at least in-part — from firefighting foam that is federally required to be used at its airport, located on French Island.

Under the EPA's plan, manufacturers of the chemicals would also be held more accountable and be required to disclose the toxicities of their products, and polluters would be responsible for the cost or manpower of cleanup.

It's been nearly a year since the first tests revealed unhealthy levels of the chemical in the wells of French Island residents, and the response and remediation has been slow-moving, partially because of a hodgepodge of strategies across different levels of government.

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who lives on French Island and serves on the Congressional PFAS Task Force, told the Tribune he was "thrilled" to see the Biden administration's plan to tackle the crisis.

"For too long, too many communities across Wisconsin have been affected by PFAS contamination. We need to be working with local, state and federal stakeholders to respond to this growing public health crisis," Kind said.

Over the summer, Wisconsin officials cautioned La Crosse residents that remediation would be lengthy, saying that the continued investigation into the pollution would not be complete until the full scope and extent of contamination was understood.

Plus, efforts by the state to address the statewide PFAS crisis has received partisan pushback.

Manufacturing lobbyists have specifically pushed to prevent manufacturers from being held responsible for cleanup, something that could now be federally required under the EPA's new plan.

But it was immediately unclear exactly how the EPA would define the responsible polluter under this strategy. The city of La Crosse has currently been identified by the state of Wisconsin as the responsible polluter for the contamination on French Island, but officials have argued that it was using the foam only because it was mandated by the federal government.

"I appreciate the efforts of the EPA to take this small step towards addressing the PFAS crisis inflicted upon communities like ours throughout the nation," La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the Tribune. "Treating these chemicals like the known health hazards they are will help hold manufacturers accountable for the damage they continue to cause."

The new federal strategy could also help fill in gaps that were left in the state's budget, which originally included more than $25 million to combat PFAS but was stripped by Republicans, leaving only $1 million to collect firefighting foam around the state.

Meanwhile, immediate responses to the pollution have begun at the local level, but officials are still finding their footing on where to begin to look for long term solutions for the community.

Thousands of residents on French Island are being provided bottled water by the state indefinitely, and lawsuits have been filed by both residents and the city of La Crosse.

But serious deliberations on a possible new clean water source and clean-up of the sites have not yet happened, at least not in public. What's more is the city is still federally mandated to use the firefighting foam at its airport, meaning if a fire occured it's possible the foam could be used again, adding to the pollution. The EPA's new strategy does not appear to address this federal mandate, which the city has requested a waiver to bypass.

Reynolds said he hopes the EPA's new strategy will come with more funding to support it.

"To ensure any kind of success, it is absolutely critical that adequate federal funding accompanies this regulatory effort," he said.

"It is irresponsible governing and simply unfair to expect small communities like La Crosse to shoulder the costly burden of remediation for hazardous chemicals even while some federal agencies continue to mandate their use," he said.

Some early discussions around spending of American Rescue Plan Act dollars by the city and county have alluded to funding PFAS remediation, but both groups are still mapping out how to make those funding decisions and there have been no formal requests to use that money in that way.

The EPA's plan to set stronger limitations of PFAS in drinking water could lend a direct hand to La Crosse residents who have been frustrated with the current standards, which are set by each state and vary largely, and have been used in the past to determine what type of help — if any — a resident will receive.

French Island residents who have now been facing the realities that they've been consuming contaminated water for what could be as long as decades have also expressed frustration that there are few answers about possible health risks.

The chemical group has been linked to things such as cancer, infertility and birth defects, but there is not a concrete understanding of exactly how the chemicals affect the body. The new EPA plan would fund research to learn more about PFAS, which could reveal more information about these health factors.

The timeline of this new strategy is not clearly mapped out just yet, but the EPA said it plans to have a proposed rule on PFAS in drinking water by 2023.

This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to include reaction from Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.