 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Updated: Two new faces, one incumbent elected to Onalaska Common Council

From the COLLECTION: At a glance -- election results in La Crosse County series
  • Updated
  • 0

The Onalaska Common Council will add two new alderpersons and keep one incumbent after Tuesday's election.

Three districts on the city council had elections Tuesday, and in District 1, alderperson Jim Olson was ousted by opponent Leanne Stokes by more than 24% of the vote.

In District 2, alderperson Diane Wulf secured her reelection, winning over opponent Bob Muth by about 39% of the vote.

And in District 3, Larry Jiracek easily won his uncontested bid. He earned a total of 563 votes with only nine write-in votes cast against him.

Below are the results of each race, though all results are considered preliminary until the canvass is completed on Friday.

District 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jim Olson (i) 364 37.8% 
Leanne Stokes* 597 61.9% 
Write-in 0.3% 

People are also reading…



District 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Diane Wulf (i)* 564 69.5% 
Bob Muth 245 30.2% 
Write-in 0.2% 

District 3

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Larry Jiracek* 563 98.4% 
Write-in 1.6% 

This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday to include more details.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma House passes near total abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News