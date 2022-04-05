Updated: Two new faces, one incumbent elected to Onalaska Common Council

The Onalaska Common Council will add two new alderpersons and keep one incumbent after Tuesday's election.
Three districts on the city council had elections Tuesday, and in District 1, alderperson Jim Olson was ousted by opponent Leanne Stokes by more than 24% of the vote.
In District 2, alderperson Diane Wulf secured her reelection, winning over opponent Bob Muth by about 39% of the vote.
And in District 3, Larry Jiracek easily won his uncontested bid. He earned a total of 563 votes with only nine write-in votes cast against him.
Below are the results of each race, though all results are considered preliminary until the canvass is completed on Friday.
District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jim Olson (i)
|364
|37.8%
|Leanne Stokes*
|597
|61.9%
|Write-in
|3
|0.3%
District 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Diane Wulf (i)*
|564
|69.5%
|Bob Muth
|245
|30.2%
|Write-in
|2
|0.2%
District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Larry Jiracek*
|563
|98.4%
|Write-in
|9
|1.6%
This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday to include more details.
