Updated: Voters choose to stay the course in Bangor, Onalaska, West Salem School Board races

Voters in the Bangor, Onalaska and West Salem School Districts went to the polls Tuesday to elect school board members, and it was a big night for incumbents.

Across all three boards, every incumbent secured a reelection and only one newcomer was elected to an open seat in West Salem.

In Bangor, incumbents Shelly Piske and Joanie Wilcox will retain their seats on the board after winning with more than 65% of the vote each.

The three incumbents running for the Onalaska School Board easily locked-in their reelections Tuesday as well, after the only newcomer, Erik Archer, declared he no longer was in the running.

Archer still remained on the ballot and received 856 votes.

Board member Ann Garrity received the most votes with 31.7% and 1,647 total tallies. In second was Shawn McAlister with 26.2% and in third was Brian Haefs at 25.3%.

And in West Salem, only three candidates were running for the three open seats on its school board.

Incumbents Tom Grosskopf and Sean Gavaghan had nearly identical support with 1,458 and 1,456 votes respectively. Bob Minard is the only new face to join the board, and he secured 1,267 votes.

Below are the results, which were reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. These are preliminary results until the official canvass is completed on Friday.

South

Candidate Votes Percentage Shelly Piske (i)* 468 67% Mandi Young 227 32.5%

At-large

Candidate Votes Percentage Stephen Huffman 238 34% Joanie Wilcox (i)* 460 65.7%

Onalaska School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage Brian Haefs (i)* 1,333 25.3% Shawn McAlister (i)* 1,381 26.2% Ann Garrity (i)* 1,647 31.7% Erik Archer 856 16.2%

West Salem School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage Tom Grosskopf (i)* 1,458 34.7% Bob Minard* 1,267 30.1% Sean Gavaghan (i)* 1,456 34.6%

This story was updated at 2 p.m. Wednesday to include more details. Holmen results were broken out into its own story which can be found at LaCrosseTribune.com.

