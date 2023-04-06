A vacancy will open up on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors due to the resignation of Supervisor Pelli Lee of District 1.

County Board Chair Monica Kruse announced the schedule for filling the position Thursday.

The county is calling for qualified applicants to submit a letter of interest to the office of the county clerk at 212 6th St. Room 1500 or by email to gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org. Letters must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.

To qualify, candidates must be 18 years old or older and currently or plan to live in District 1 prior to being sworn in. The district includes the North Side of La Crosse from Gold and Rose Street to the La Crosse airport.

Interviews with qualified applicants will be held following the application deadline.

Kruse will recommend an appointment to the full County Board for approval at the policy planning meeting on Monday, May 8. It is anticipated that the newly appointed supervisor for the 1st District will be sworn in and take office at that same meeting.