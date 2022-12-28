Vacancy opens on La Crosse County Board, interested applicants to apply

A vacancy has opened on the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors due to the pending resignation of Supervisor Karen Keil of District 28.
Keil had to resign due to a recent move within the La Crosse area. She no longer lives in District 28, so she cannot represent the area on the county board.
County Board Chair Monica Kruse announced the schedule for filling the position on Wednesday.
The county is calling for qualified applicants to submit a letter of interest to the office of the county clerk at 212 6th St. Room 1500 or by email to gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org. Letters should be submitted by Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
To qualify, interested individuals must be 18 years or older and currently or plan to live in District 28 prior to being sworn in. The district includes all of the town of Medary, parts of the towns of Barre, Hamilton and West Salem.
Interviews with qualified applicants will be held the week of January 23, 2023.
Kruse will recommend an appointment to the full County Board for approval at the policy planning meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. It is anticipated that the newly appointed supervisor for District 28 will be sworn in and take office at that same meeting.
