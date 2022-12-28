Vacancy opens on La Crosse County Board, interested applicants to apply

Fave Five: Chloe Hilles' favorite stories from 2022

While I've only been at the La Crosse Tribune for a couple months now, I have had a surplus and variety of subjects to report on! From city news to local festivals and elections, I feel like I've already had my run of the gamut. Some of my favorites from this year (well really two months) have been about local efforts to support those in the community who need the most help, disputes between residents and local government and of course, some good 'ole election coverage. I hope you've enjoyed reading these stories as much as I enjoyed writing them! Looking forward to a new year with new stories.