Van Orden leading in 3rd Congressional District, 92% of votes in

Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.