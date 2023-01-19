Van Orden meets with farmers to discuss top issues to tackle on Agriculture Committee

On a snowy Wisconsin day, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, met with local agricultural leaders to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill.

The group met at Hoyer Farms in West Salem. The farm is owned and operated by La Crosse County Board Supervisor Kevin Hoyer and his wife Jody.

Van Orden was recently appointed to the House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“We're going to have for the first time in over a quarter of a century, someone sitting at a table who's going to be able to help dictate agricultural policy for our district, the state of Wisconsin and the country and I'm just thrilled and very thankful to be on that committee,” Van Orden said.

“I also worked to get on the transportation infrastructure committee, and the reason being is that those two committees are intertwined,” the congressman continued. “So it doesn't matter how much we produce if we can't get it to market.”

When asked what are the top issues Wisconsin farmers face today, Van Orden replied input costs and labor issues. During this period of inflation, farmers have seen a three to four-fold increase on fertilizer costs, according to Hoyer.

Since being sworn into office two weeks ago, Van Orden has sponsored one piece of legislation and two amendments to the Constitution.

The Ban Congressmen Lobbyists Act would prohibit members of Congress from lobbying the executive or legislative branches, and the Term Limits Amendment would impose term limits on members of Congress — amounting to six terms for members of the House of Representatives and two terms for U.S. Senators.

“When Congress people are participating in lobbying, it becomes a revolving door. It no longer becomes about serving people, it becomes about serving yourself,” Van Orden said. “Congress is not supposed to be a lifetime job. And you're not supposed to be able to monetize being in Congress. It's just wrong.”

Under current law, lawmakers can begin lobbying activities just 1 to 2 years after leaving office, working to influence the institution in which they once served for corporations and special interest groups.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, over 400 former members of Congress currently work as lobbyists or as “senior advisors” performing similar work.

Van Orden also sponsored the Balanced Budget Amendment that would prohibit Congress from incurring more debts than revenue during each fiscal year and require a balanced budget within ten years.

Van Orden said that he would like to see the Balanced Budget Amendment passed first. Amendments to the Constitution need approval from three-fourths of the states to be ratified.

