Van Orden receives Trump endorsement in battleground WI-3 House race

"He worked tirelessly to ensure that the future of our children and grandchildren will be a bright one by demonstrating the strong leadership that is desperately needed in America and I will do the same when I am in Congress," he said.

"We are seeing the disastrous results of the radical policies in Washington D.C.; skyrocketing inflation, a manmade humanitarian crisis at the border, and rising crime across the nation," Van Orden said. "I will work tirelessly to stop Nancy Pelosi's tax and spend leadership in the House and I am looking forward to having you all on The Team."

A staunch Trump supporter, Van Orden has been vocal that his inspiration to run for Congress in the first place was after Kind voted to impeach Trump in 2019. Van Orden also spoke at Trump's rally in West Salem last fall.

It's also been widely reported that Van Orden was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, at what started as a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, but turned into a violent insurrection. Van Orden has denied he was present during the attack but Democrats have cast their doubts on that claim, and some media reports have connected timelines and photos that appear to contradict it.