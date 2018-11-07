It was a mixed bag for school referendums across the Coulee Region on Tuesday.
Voters in Onalaska and Bangor supported their school districts with additional tax dollars, giving them permission to override state-imposed revenue limits. Voters in West Salem, meanwhile, defeated a referendum question that would have given the district some much-needed funding.
In Onalaska, residents voted to override the state revenue limit for the fourth time in 12 years, with 61.3 percent of the electorate backing the proposal. It gives the school district more than $15 million, roughly $3 million a year, to cover operating expenses through 2024.
The Bangor school district continued its streak of election-day success, passing its fifth revenue limit override in as many tries. The extra funding, which amounts to $2.5 million over three years, was approved by 59.4 percent of voters.
The West Salem school district, seeking its first-ever revenue limit override, was shut down in an extremely tight election -- 50.3 percent of voters said "no," while 49.7 percent said "yes." The referendum would have provided the district $7.6 million over four years.
Now, school officials say, the district must enact budget cuts in order to remain up and running.
As state revenue limits have remained in place, and as state lawmakers have failed to raise those limits relative to inflation, more and more local districts have turned to this kind of referendum.
District officials are calling it the new normal.
“We now have a component of our school funding that comes from referendums,” said Troy Gunderson, West Salem’s superintendent. “That might not have been the case 10 years ago, but now, everybody is doing it.”
Meanwhile, the Holmen school district received permission to exceed the revenue limit — although that vote was tied to an expansion and remodel of the high school, not to existing budget constraints.
Holmen School District question 1: $23.5 million building referendum
|6 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,612
|66.7
|No
|3,291
|33.3
Holmen School District question 2: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|6 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,430
|65.1
|No
|3,448
|34.9
Onalaska School District: Revenue limit override to support operating expenses
|7 of 7 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|5,238
|61.3
|No
|3,307
|38.7
West Salem School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|9 of 9 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|2,470
|49.67
|No
|2,503
|50.33
Bangor School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|7 of 7 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1000
|59.35
|No
|685
|40.65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
West Salem's referendum failed because - in spite of being warned of this outcome - the school board asked voters for more money than the district needed to operate. Now the board will be required to put another referendum on the ballot in April, and if that measure fails, they'll need to wait until April 2020 to run another.
The problem for the WS board is that April voters tend to be older and more fiscally conservative. The prospects of winning in April are lower than in November.
The board should have asked for only the amount they actually need this time around. But, you can't fix stupid...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.