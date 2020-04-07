Voting during a pandemic: La Crosse County sees early voter surge, short on workers

After much election whiplash, Wisconsin voters woke up on Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In La Crosse County, many voters did make that choice.
"There was a surge of voters first thing this morning, which we expected," La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said Tuesday.
And even though each county precinct was taking heavy sanitizing measures, she said she suspected the early surge was due to voter worries that polls would become “contaminated” as the day went on.
The county had made several measures during the last few weeks to prepare for an in-person election, which was still up in the air until Monday afternoon when the state Supreme Court shot down a last-ditch postponement effort by Gov. Tony Evers.
In March, all La Crosse County voting precincts were promised protective equipment, such as gloves and disinfectant wipes, and individual pens for each voter to handle.
Other measures followed, like offering drive-up early voting and consolidating and moving polling places.
In La Crosse, the city combined its 13 polling places down to just eight and prepared to have police and fire staff present to keep lines spread out and monitor proper hygiene.
But the worries extended past just the safety of voters, fearing for the poll workers themselves, many of whom are older, and at a higher risk if they contract the virus.
Early on in La Crosse County, many precincts reported that they were losing workers who didn't feel safe at the polls. Small communities like the town of Hamilton reported that it lost virtually every worker.
And just a week before the election, it was reported that the entire state was short about 60% of its poll workers and that Evers had called in the Wisconsin National Guard to help staff polling places.
On Tuesday, Dankmeyer said that nearly every polling precinct was short workers.
Specifically for the city of La Crosse, she said several workers had dropped out, and that the Wisconsin National Guard help was heavy there.
"I know the poll workers are doing an amazing job on keeping [polling places] sanitized throughout the day, and almost after each voter if possible," Dankmeyer said.
She said that most clerks were processing absentee ballots on Tuesday, though.
"There is not a lot of voters left to vote based on my prediction of voter turnout," she said on Tuesday morning, noting that the voter stream slowed after the early morning surge.
More than 24,000 absentee ballots were requested in the county, Dankmeyer said. But how many of those ballots will be returned and counted is still unknown.
Just two days before the election, clerks and voters still understood that they had until April 13 to return mail-in ballots. But the night before the election, that changed, when the Supreme Court said all returning ballots had to be postmarked by April 7.
And some voters across the state reported online that they still hadn't even received their absentee ballots yet, voters and clerks thinking they still had until April 13.
On the ballot for Tuesday, voters saw the presidential preference primary — narrowed down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders — and key local races. In La Crosse County, that meant school board members, county board seats and a mayoral race in Onalaska.
Voters also saw a state Supreme Court race between Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky.
But results from Tuesday won't be announced until April 13, the deadline that a federal judge granted the state to ensure all absentee ballots could be counted.
Dankmeyer said she expects results for La Crosse County to begin to be posted after 4 p.m. on April 13 and finish during the day on April 14.
La Crosse voting
La Crosse voting
La Crosse voting
La Crosse voting
La Crosse voting
La Crosse voting
Burlington voting
Dunn County voting
Madison voting
Milwaukee voting
Milwaukee voting
Polls are open today across Wisconsin on a most unusual election day.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 23 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Updated
County-by-county, state-by-state interactive maps show testing and case trends
-
Gundersen temporarily furloughing, reducing hours of some staff due to COVID-19
- 52 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.