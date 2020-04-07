Voting during a pandemic: La Crosse County sees early voter surge, short on workers

On Tuesday, Dankmeyer said that nearly every polling precinct was short workers.

Specifically for the city of La Crosse, she said several workers had dropped out, and that the Wisconsin National Guard help was heavy there.

"I know the poll workers are doing an amazing job on keeping [polling places] sanitized throughout the day, and almost after each voter if possible," Dankmeyer said.

She said that most clerks were processing absentee ballots on Tuesday, though.

"There is not a lot of voters left to vote based on my prediction of voter turnout," she said on Tuesday morning, noting that the voter stream slowed after the early morning surge.

More than 24,000 absentee ballots were requested in the county, Dankmeyer said. But how many of those ballots will be returned and counted is still unknown.

Just two days before the election, clerks and voters still understood that they had until April 13 to return mail-in ballots. But the night before the election, that changed, when the Supreme Court said all returning ballots had to be postmarked by April 7.