'Walk Your District' event Friday to inform about voting, redistricting with Rep. Billings

An event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Friday will aim to inform students and community members about redistricting and voting issues while exploring the district and neighborhood.
The "Walk Your District" event will feature Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, as a guest speaker, as well as student leaders who will lead the conversations.
The walk begins at 5 p.m. on the lawn of the UW-L Student Union, and will explore the district comprised of the campus and its surrounding neighborhoods.
While walking participants will be able to connect with fellow participants on the issues.
For more information or to request disability accommodations, contact Abi Reiter at 320.583.4611 or reiter6679@uwlax.edu. Additional information can be found at uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=25057.
GALLERY: Local elections bring in voters
040721-bara-news-voting-02
040721-bara-news-voting-03
040721-bara-news-voting-04
040721-bara-news-voting-05
040721-bara-news-voting06
040721-bara-news-voting07
040721-bara-news-voting08
Locals go to the polls
040721-port-news-voting-4
040721-port-news-voting-5
102220-port-news-voting3
102220-port-news-voting1
Screening voters
Absentee ballot
Springvale Clerk Becky Gutzman
Ballot day at courthouse
Disinfecting poll stations in Portage
Becky Ness
110420-port-news-election-bara-05
110420-port-news-election1
Election Day 2020 in West Baraboo
Election Day 2020 in Baraboo
Election Day 2020 in West Baraboo
Election Day 2020 in West Baraboo (copy)
Election Day 2020 in Baraboo
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.