'Walk Your District' event Friday to inform about voting, redistricting with Rep. Billings

Student voters

Voters wait to submit their ballots at the polling place at University of Wisconsin La Crosse’s Mitchel Hall in the 2020 presidential election.

An event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Friday will aim to inform students and community members about redistricting and voting issues while exploring the district and neighborhood.

The "Walk Your District" event will feature Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, as a guest speaker, as well as student leaders who will lead the conversations.

The walk begins at 5 p.m. on the lawn of the UW-L Student Union, and will explore the district comprised of the campus and its surrounding neighborhoods.

While walking participants will be able to connect with fellow participants on the issues.

For more information or to request disability accommodations, contact Abi Reiter at 320.583.4611 or reiter6679@uwlax.edu. Additional information can be found at uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=25057.

