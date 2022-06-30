WATCH NOW: As Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion remains unclear, Gov. Evers tells residents to rely on doctors' advice

Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that residents who may be seeking an abortion should look to their doctors for advice as state officials clarify if the state's 1849 ban on most abortions is in effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Evers was in La Crosse on Thursday promoting pandemic relief for small businesses, just a day after he and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, saying abortion in the state was currently "up in the air."

Wisconsinites and medical professionals are now in limbo, unsure of exactly what is and isn't legal in the state. But as governor, Evers didn't yet have clear guidance for those seeking an abortion, saying this period of time would be "dicey."

The 1849 law bans almost all abortions in the state except when performed to save the life of the mother. It criminalizes the doctors who perform them, not the people receiving them.

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling last week removing federal protections for abortion, decisions on abortion then fell to the states. In Wisconsin, most clinics halted abortions almost immediately after the ruling was issued.

Evers has said he's confident the lawsuit will be successful, but in the meantime, it's murky territory for those who may be seeking an abortion.

"My advice is to make sure that people are connecting with their doctors, and they can give them the best advice. They may suggest they go across state lines to Minnesota or to Illinois. But at present moment, it is up in the air," Evers said.

He gave the same advice to the medical community. He said that the state was trying to keep people informed with the latest guidance, acknowledging how often reproductive health care is needed.

Evers has already offered clemency to doctors who are prosecuted for performing abortions, and several district attorneys and law enforcement officials around the state have commited to not investigate or try cases of abortion.

Before the Supreme Court's official ruling on abortion, La Crosse County's District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that he would enforce the state ban if it was again law.

Evers hopes the lawsuit will provide clarity that will allow them to offer better guidance for Wisconsinites soon.

Bad news for appointees

In addition to abortion, Evers expressed frustration with the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision Wednesday to allow a member of the state's Natural Resource Board to continue serving indefinitely if the Legislature didn't approve an appointed predecessor.

Evers described that ruling as setting a precedent that will have a widespread impact to "about every place" where the governor appoints positions.

This includes the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, where nine of Evers' 11 appointees still await approval from the Legislature that is unlikely to come.

"If for some odd reason a Republican is in my position in a couple months, all those people will be gone. All at once. They're going to take them out and put people in."

He said that will impact UW-La Crosse and other UW schools "in all sorts of ways."

Additionally, La Crosse may see an impact from this ruling as it continues to face the widespread PFAS contamination on French Island. PFAS are a toxic "forever chemical" that don't break down over time. They've been found around the state, including in more than 500 private wells on the island.

Earlier this year, the Natural Resources Board ignored the recommendations by scientists and refused to set standards for PFAS in groundwater and weakened the standards for the chemicals in public drinking water.

The term of Fred Prehn, who was appointed to the board by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, had already expired when he voted to reject and weaken the PFAS regulations.

Residents on French Island, many of whom are currently relying on bottled water, have taken issue with the state standards for PFAS because it prevents them from receiving more assistance.

Evers said "the whole situation is wrong."

"I have a high level of frustration with all of this," he said.

He added, "It's not good for the state, it's not good for democracy."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.