WATCH NOW: Climate change action: Students urge more from UW-La Crosse

As a group of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students and local activists rallied at the UW-L campus Monday to demand action on climate change, weather forecasters were predicting record-setting warmth. Wednesday’s forecast high temperature of 64 in La Crosse would obliterate the old record of 52 degrees.

“That’s not supposed to happen,” said Cassidy Hanson, a senior at UW-L. “We just got all this snow, and in two days it’s all going to be gone.”

Hanson helped publicize the rally, which was organized by Citizen Action of Wisconsin. Speakers demanded action to reverse global climate change and urged UW-L to hire a “sustainability coordinator” to create a comprehensive climate action plan.

UW-L student Abby Siakpere said heat waves, severe storms, flooding and other extreme weather events “have now become the norm.”

“Climate change is here, and its effects can be seen all over the Driftless Region,” Siakpere said.

She said UW-L is the only UW campus that doesn’t employ a full-time sustainability coordinator.

La Crosse’s upcoming warm spell wasn’t the only weather topic discussed. La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann referenced last week’s tornado outbreak in the central United States that left dozens dead.

“Whoever heard of a pack of 40 tornadoes rushing through in one storm system?” Neumann said. “Whoever heard of this happening in December — 10 days before Christmas?”

State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, was one of the scheduled speakers but was unable to attend. In a statement prior to the rally, she joined the call for a sustainability coordinator at UW-L.

“Climate change requires the government and institutions at all levels to take steps to reduce emissions and mitigate its effects,” Billings said. “UW-La Crosse has taken great first steps but can do more, as we all do, to address this pressing issue impacting our community and communities across the state of Wisconsin.”

UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said Monday that the position of sustainability and safety manager held by Dan Sweetman already addresses concerns raised by students. He said UW-L has been a leader among UW campuses in sustainable building construction and that a committee of students, faculty and staff meets regularly to discuss and implement sustainability initiatives.

“We have a fantastic committee on environmental sustainability, and they’re always coming up with new ideas,” Gow said.

Gow estimated a new sustainability coordinator position would cost at least $60,000 to $80,000 annually.

“We don’t have the finances to do that right now,” Gow said.

Hanson said a sustainability coordinator would establish a plan to reduce fossil fuel use on campus, ranging from infrastructure needs to cafeteria policies.

“UW-L has quite a few needs because we’re kind of behind,” Hanson said.

UW-L environmental studies professor Alysa Remsburg favors adding the position and said it would enhance UW-L’s climate initiatives.

“Organizations and institutions that commit to a climate action plan and hire a sustainability coordinator — places like Western Tech and Gundersen — they’re exponentially more effective at reaching these kind of goals,” Remsburg said.

