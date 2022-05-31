WATCH NOW: Community members debate proposed ban on conversion therapy in La Crosse

The La Crosse Common Council is eyeing legislation that would ban conversion therapy in the city, a move that supporters say would protect the LGBTQ+ community, and one that opponents say is a form of censorship.

An ordinance banning the practice was passed by the Judiciary & Administration Committee Tuesday evening on a vote of 5-1. Council member Chris Woodard voted against the legislation.

Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that is aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender.

While it's not currently known to be practiced in the city, officials are hoping to keep it that way by banning it from being practiced on or with anyone under the age of 18.

"Conversion therapy is a myth," said La Crosse resident A.J. DePre, "that's built on family rejection and just awful, awful pain."

"And if it weren't, we wouldn't be standing here right now," DePre said. "It is long past time for action in this manner."

Conversion therapy has been overwhelmingly discredited and refuted by almost all major medical and psychological organizations. It's been shown in several studies to be ineffective and inaccurate for its belief that someone's sexuality or sexual orientation can be changed. It's also been shown to cause harm to those that endure it.

"We all believe, I hope, that things like electrotherapy were cruel and evil and harmful. And as a country and community we have banned those things. We believe that shock therapy is awful — this is in a similar vein," said Rev. Rose McCurdy of Onalaska, who said she is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Some community members took issue with the city banning the practice, though, citing that it infringed upon their constitutional rights and their parental freedom.

"This conversation is wholly inappropriate for a city to be considering," said Shannon McKinney of La Crosse. "It is partisan and amounts to a government entity meddling in a family's right to raise their children according to their own beliefs, religious or otherwise."

McKinney said it also opened the city up to possible litigation.

La Crosse pastor Chris Crye, who is the executive director of Next Chapter and an ordained minister with the Evangelical Free Church, argued that the definition of conversion therapy was too broad.

"It entails those conversations about this topic that have to do with lifestyle decisions and so on, that to ban it is to say those conversations can't happen," Crye said. He said he did a "Google search" for the definition and found it too broad.

"When it really is a discussion about a belief — not seeking to coerce people, but to express a view," he said.

In the city's proposed ordinance, conversion therapy is defined as any practice or treatment, including psychological counseling, that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

This includes any attempt at stopping or reducing someone's sexual or romantic attraction for an individual of the same gender, or any attempt to change behaviors or gender expressions.

It does not mean that counseling that supports or assists someone in the LGBTQ+ community, including anyone undergoing gender transition, is banned, as long as it doesn't seek to change that individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Officials also emphasized it does not prohibit conversations between parents and children.

Council member Woodard, the only J&A member opposed to the ordinance, took issue with whether it was in the city's scope to issue such a ban.

Council president Barb Janssen had similar concerns, saying it might be better for the state or La Crosse County to issue a ban, since they license counselors.

"I think this is crossing some boundaries, in my opinion," Janssen said.

But other officials saw it as a chance for the city to take a stance.

"I feel like so many times we're waiting for the county or the state or someone to make a move, and I think this would be a huge step forward for La Crosse, showing that we are the equitable city that we claim to be. That we're a safe space for this community," said council member Mac Kiel, who is sponsoring the legislation.

One change was made to the ordinance on Tuesday, removing the requirement that conversion therapy must involve some type of fee to fall under the city's ban. Kiel said this change was to account for instances when there are no fees attached in order to hide when conversion therapy is taking place. She said the definition is "still very clear."

If passed next week by the full city council, the ordinance would be enforced by the La Crosse Police Department.

If police received a complaint, they would investigate, and if the ordinance was violated, it would be referred through the municipal court system and a municipal fine would go along with it.

On Tuesday, the conversion therapy ban received support from even some of the more conservative members of the city council, a signal it's likely to be adopted next week.

"It is time to change this," council member Scott Neumeister said. "We've all evolved in life. We've all gotten better."

He continued, "And this is one piece where we shouldn't hold our kids back for this. Let them be who they are. Love is love. It's as simple as that."

