WATCH NOW: Democrats running for WI-3 Congressional District focus on GOP candidate in debate

The five Democrats running for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District met Tuesday night for their first ever debate. And while the candidates covered a range of issues from child care to Ukraine, much of the focus fell on the likely Republican candidate one of them will face this fall.

The debate was held at UW-La Crosse's Student Union with both an in-person and virtual audience, and was moderated by UW-L professor Anthony Chergosky.

The current Democrats in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, former CIA agent Deb McGrath, small business owner and entrepreneur Rebecca Cooke, former physician and La Crosse Common Council member Mark Neumann, and Navy veteran and warehouse worker Brett Knudsen.

Throughout the roughly one-and-a-half hour long debate, the GOP frontrunner, Derrick Van Orden, was often given attention usually reserved for an incumbent, and candidates referenced him throughout the debate. They were asked directly at the end why they were the best candidate to beat Van Orden.

Candidates called Van Orden an insurrectionist for his presence in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 attack, referred to him as a "mean" person and bully, and they painted an overall picture that this election held high stakes for democracy as a whole because of Van Orden's candidacy.

Van Orden's campaign did not immediately respond to the Tribune's request for a statement after the debate. In the past, Van Orden has denied claims and reporting that he was at the Capitol during the insurrection, and the Tribune has not been able to independently verify all of the details.

"Derrick Van Orden cannot serve in Congress, let's just be clear about that," Pfaff said.

Pfaff is one of the most established Democrats in the race and has the endorsement of longtime and outgoing Rep. Ron Kind. He referenced beating a Republican in the past and growing up in the region as his assets to beating Van Orden.

McGrath, who would follow in her father, former Democratic Congressman Al Baldus' footsteps if she were elected to the district, said she has a proven career in protecting the country over playing politics.

"Let's make no mistake about what this election is about, and it is about beating Derrick Van Orden," McGrath said. "He is an insurrectionist and we need someone who can go toe-to-toe with him. Someone who will stand up to a bully and never back down, never stop fighting for you, for our country, or for Wisconsin."

While Pfaff and McGrath often kept their sights set on Van Orden, other candidates identified that they had electability over both their Republican and Democratic opponents.

Cooke made an effort throughout the debate to distance herself from the more established Democrats in the bunch. On why she was most capable of beating Van Orden, Cooke first noted that she stood out because she wasn't endorsed like Pfaff or a legacy candidate like McGrath.

"We're running one of the biggest grassroots campaign I think that this district is ever going to see," Cooke said. "I think that how we're going to beat Derrick in the end, is getting to the communities we haven't shown up in as a party."

Neumann and Knudsen, who stood out as the anti-establishment candidates, tried to shift the focus on the people and on being a candidate who could serve people from all walks of life.

"At baseline, yeah, we have to beat Derrick Van Orden. That's what we need to do, that's who we need to be, and I think I cross those lines and ensure that I work for all workers," Knudsen said. "I'm not here for one party or the other, I'm here for all people."

Neumann said that the race would be determined by "character," saying, "There's no policy there. My concern is not Derrick, my concern is the people who like his presentation — in my mind, his absence of character. That's what bothers me." Neumann said his ability to connect with a variety of people and backgrounds from his time as a doctor gave him an upper hand.

One of the most timely questions the candidates were asked was on the war in Ukraine, specifically on whether or not they agreed with the United State's response so far.

Almost all the candidates agreed with the Biden administration's approach to lead with diplomacy and U.S. allies. Knudsen said he agreed with the sanctions, but came out as anti-war in general, and said Biden has "no moral grounding" after his support for invading Iraq.

Pfaff did not dance around the issue. "Putin is a thug. He's a pariah. He's a war criminal. He has done wrong," he said. But he then turned his response back onto Van Orden.

"Where's Derrick Van Orden on this? He's doing Tucker Carlson and Fox News. Seems to be Putin's puppet. He seems to be saying pretty nice things about Putin," Pfaff said.

"Derrick Van Orden's gotten really quiet on this. And this is a time to stand up. People can talk about being a patriot, and we've already talked about that, but right now we've seen another country invade another country. Now's the time to stand up, and where's he?" Pfaff said, saying he was going to keep pressing Van Orden on the issue.

The Tribune also did not receive an immediate response from Van Orden's team on these specific statements from Pfaff. Van Orden has been critical of Biden's response to the war.

McGrath called it an "unjust war" and drew on her national security experience and the five years she lived in Russia.

"I know that Putin is a tyrant, and I know his playbook, and he will stop at nothing," she said. McGrath said that using diplomacy first and not escalating the issue were the right moves, and said going forward the world needs to signal to Putin that he is "alone."

When asked about some of the social programs in the Build Back Better proposal aimed at child care, Cooke said that federal lawmakers should also be working with municipalities on their ideas, and she promoted proposals such as a child care cooperative or an incubator that encourages people to start child care facilities.

"I think it's a nuanced issue, one that we can tackle from a federal perspective, but I also think it takes a federal policy maker to really work with people at all levels of office," Cooke said.

Pfaff responded similarly, highlighting pilot programs at area school districts for child care and calling for public-private partnerships to find a solution, but noting it would take funding to get them off the ground.

For Neumann, he said the issue came down to a difference between property rights and human rights.

"That newborn needs parents at home on paid work leave to give that child that first year of development. Children that stay in child care prior to school ... need to have qualified care providers, and they need to have well-paid care providers," he said. "We've got to respect the dignity of our children."

As many face higher prices at the gas station and grocery store, the candidates also tried to tackle the issue of inflation.

Both Knudsen and Cooke took on big corporations in their responses, with Knudsen saying unionization of workers and higher wages were ways to help.

"Right now $15 an hour with inflation occurring, it's almost not sustainable," Knudsen said. "This isn't because of workers, all the fault truly goes onto the corporate collapse. These people are trying to take away every single penny that you own."

Cooke committed to taking on corporations if elected.

"I want to take those folks on," Cooke said. "I don't think it's fair that corporations are seeing record profit margins while we are struggling to pay our everyday bills."

On gas prices, McGrath said that the U.S. needs to look long-term at bringing oil prices down worldwide, while also calling for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

"This is not just an American problem, but we need to solve it in America first," she said.

The primary for the congressional race — one of the most-watched of the midterms — will be held Aug. 9, and one of these five candidates will move on to face the Republican candidate.

Van Orden currently has one Republican opponent, Denise Hurless, who he'll face in the primary, though he is favored by the party. He is campaigning with a range of endorsements, from the county and district parties to former President Donald Trump.

The general election will be held Nov. 8.

This story may be updated with incoming statements before print time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.