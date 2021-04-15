WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers promotes treatment and diversion program in La Crosse

La Crosse County Diversion Coordinator Kim Joki said his favorite phrase is, "No offense, Kim, but I never want to see you again."
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers hopes a lot more people in Joki's position hear those words.
Evers traveled to La Crosse on Thursday to promote an additional $15 million in state funding for Treatment Alternatives and Diversion programming. The program was established in 2005 to provide treatment and diversion programs for nonviolent offenders whose offenses are linked to substance abuse.
The state provides over $7 million annually for the program, and Evers' proposed biennial budget would increase funding to $15 million. State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said the program is effective and has enjoyed "broad, bipartisan support" in the Legislature.
"This is an investment that will prove life-changing for many people in Wisconsin who suffer from addiction," Pfaff said. "To me, it's common sense to come together for a program like this."
La Crosse County Justice Support Manager Mandy Bisek said 400 people in the county are served by the program, which holds offenders accountable "without the ill effects of a criminal record." Treatment and diversion options are limited to offenders who are "low to moderate risk of reoffending, she noted.
Joki said the program provides clients with drug counseling, anger management and parenting skills. It also guides clients during their first trip through the criminal justice system.
"Most are new to the criminal justice system," Joki said. "For some, getting their first glimpse of the criminal justice process is enough to deter them from wanting to commit another offense."
He said the program is effective in motivating first-time offenders to "self-correct" and takes a load off the criminal justice system.
"This allows resources and services to be directed to those who need them," Joki said.
Evers said the diversion and treatment program is part of broader criminal justice reform. He said the system has been "putting a strain on our communities and on our families for far, far too long" and disproportionately impacts people of color.
"There is no true path forward for the state unless we have some criminal justice reform," Evers said. "We can't keep throwing taxpayers' dollars into a system that doesn't help our state or our people thrive."
Evers hopes the additional funding will encourage more counties to embrace the approach. Nineteen counties in the state, including Vernon and Juneau, have no type of treatment or diversion program.
"La Crosse County has been doing a great job for a long time in this area," Evers said. "We need to make sure we move this aggressively across the state."
Evers said the program is cost-effective. He said the state saves $4.17 for every dollar invested in the treatment program and $8.68 for every dollar spent on the diversion program.
"Reforming our justice system isn't just the right thing to do; it's the smart thing to do," Evers said.
