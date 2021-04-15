WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers promotes treatment and diversion program in La Crosse

"Most are new to the criminal justice system," Joki said. "For some, getting their first glimpse of the criminal justice process is enough to deter them from wanting to commit another offense."

He said the program is effective in motivating first-time offenders to "self-correct" and takes a load off the criminal justice system.

"This allows resources and services to be directed to those who need them," Joki said.

Evers said the diversion and treatment program is part of broader criminal justice reform. He said the system has been "putting a strain on our communities and on our families for far, far too long" and disproportionately impacts people of color.

"There is no true path forward for the state unless we have some criminal justice reform," Evers said. "We can't keep throwing taxpayers' dollars into a system that doesn't help our state or our people thrive."

Evers hopes the additional funding will encourage more counties to embrace the approach. Nineteen counties in the state, including Vernon and Juneau, have no type of treatment or diversion program.

"La Crosse County has been doing a great job for a long time in this area," Evers said. "We need to make sure we move this aggressively across the state."