WATCH NOW: Ground breaks on long-awaited La Crosse waterfront neighborhood River Point District

But why such a long process? Officials said a lot of it was dedicated to cleaning up and filling the site.

"I think initially you saw literally decades of remediation needed," Hatfield said.

"A lot of it was cleaning up brownfield, cleaning up the space to make it actually usable," he said. "My initial time in the Redevelopment Authority, it was a lot of discussion about fill, honestly. It was a lot of: where we get it, how much does it cost, how much do we have to raise the site up out of the floodplain. Then you get into the master plan, and really you see that accelerate."

The new ground that will eventually hold apartments and storefronts will not come far, and will be hauled to the site over the next few months from Brownsville, Minn. It's sourced from both dirt dredged from the Mississippi River and from borrow pits that was stockpiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Senior project engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. Randy Sanford said it's critical to make sure the site starts on a clean slate.

"It's very, very important to get clean dirt on the site," Sanford said, so as not to impact drinking water quality or other environmental issues.