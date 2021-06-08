WATCH NOW: Ground breaks on long-awaited La Crosse waterfront neighborhood River Point District

Ground officially broke on the River Point District development Tuesday morning, a massive riverfront development that has been in the making for more than two decades.
Officials ceremoniously put shovels into the ground and the first load of dirt was brought in at a groundbreaking event, marking the beginning of filling the 65 acres of the near-downtown lot with more dirt to bring it out of the flood zone.
The multi-use development repurposes a former industrial site, and would serve as a limb of Downtown La Crosse, with hopes for housing, commercial, green space, waterfront access and more, a dream that has spanned many generations of city leaders.
"This is a big day," said Adam Hatfield, chair of the Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse.
This first phase of three will bring the site up to the 100-year floodplain, hauling in more than 200,000 cubic square yards of dirt to raise the plot anywhere from two to five feet.
The filling will take place over the next few months, engineering hoping to have it "buttoned up" before the winter freeze. A freeze-thaw cycle is then required before any building could be done on top of it, and officials have said infrastructure such as roads and utilities will come next, with hopes for first buildings going up in 2023.
"I really am just merely inheriting the legacy of the mayors that have come before," said newly elected La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who said he is the sixth mayor to oversee the River Point District project.
"It does feel like we're starting something today," he said, "but for all of those that have been involved in this over the last quarter of a century, it was constant work along the way."
Developing this part of the city, officials said, was first a dream of longtime La Crosse Mayor Pat Zielke, who served in office from 1975-1997, during an Oktoberfest celebration while looking out at the property that sits just north of the fest grounds.
In 1995 the city made its first purchase at what was at the time a Mobile Oil site. In 2014 the charrette process began, which is an intensive designing process which includes community feedback. In 2018, the developer Wired Properties was hired to lead the project.
And now, "River Point District is underway," Hatfield said after digging his shovel into the ground.
Zielke's seeing potential in the site was just another example of the former mayor's eye for development that he was known for, credited with helping respark Downtown La Crosse and develop Valley View Mall, especially in a city that is largely landlocked by the bluffs and major river with few developmental properties left.
"He recognized the opportunity here on a big site next to the river in the middle of town, and in reality this is a property that can really bring La Crosse together into a focal point," Hatfield said.
But why such a long process? Officials said a lot of it was dedicated to cleaning up and filling the site.
"I think initially you saw literally decades of remediation needed," Hatfield said.
"A lot of it was cleaning up brownfield, cleaning up the space to make it actually usable," he said. "My initial time in the Redevelopment Authority, it was a lot of discussion about fill, honestly. It was a lot of: where we get it, how much does it cost, how much do we have to raise the site up out of the floodplain. Then you get into the master plan, and really you see that accelerate."
The new ground that will eventually hold apartments and storefronts will not come far, and will be hauled to the site over the next few months from Brownsville, Minn. It's sourced from both dirt dredged from the Mississippi River and from borrow pits that was stockpiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Senior project engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. Randy Sanford said it's critical to make sure the site starts on a clean slate.
"It's very, very important to get clean dirt on the site," Sanford said, so as not to impact drinking water quality or other environmental issues.
His team will oversee construction crews as they fill the site, overseeing as the final brush and tree debris is removed this week, staking out elevations throughout the site, and monitoring hauling for clean transportation of the dirt from site to site.
"I'm excited because I'm part of the community here, I'm involved with it, I only live a few blocks from here," Sanford said, saying his job monitoring the progress will be easier and exciting.
Several groups have already shown interest in joining the development, including Milwaukee-based F Street Development Group and the Ho-Chunk Nation, and officials said affordable housing is likely to be a key component.
"There are some big things happening in La Crosse, the fact that we're able to launch this project now says a lot about the commitment to the city to not only grow but to grow in the right way, but also to make it accessible to people, to anybody no matter who they are," Hatfield said.
From the entrance of the site at Causeway Boulevard and Kraft Street, the tips of the Downtown La Crosse skyline can be spotted in the distance, but the goal of River Point District is not to replace anything the historic downtown it sits north of already offers, but only to add to it.
"This is going to be a sustainable, unique area that compliments the downtown area. It wasn't designed to compete or take away from the downtown, it really will compliment that," Sanford said.
The city has also recently been mapping out a home for a future public market, with a plot of land that includes the Oktoberfest grounds connecting River Point and downtown chosen as the ideal spot, stitching La Crosse's riverfront together as a hopeful destination that will boom business, tax growth and sense of community in the region.
After a long time coming, officials feel confident the next stages of the River Point project will not take nearly as much time as the beginning, and said community members can peek at the progress along Causeway as trucks bring dirt in over the next few months. The RDA and city officials plan to continue hearing from more developers hoping to join the project in the coming months.
"For me personally it's both gratifying and exciting to see the project at this point," Hatfield said, "and then what's possible down the road."