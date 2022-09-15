WATCH NOW: Holmen referendum asks for more police, firefighters/EMTs

The village of Holmen is growing, but village administrator Scott Heinig says the number of police officers and fire/emergency medical technicians isn’t keeping up.

For example, he said the village has 13 sworn police officers to cover a community with 11,560 residents.

“For a village our size, we should have 25,” Heinig said.

Heinig and other village leaders hope voters in Holmen agree. On Nov. 8, village residents will be asked to approve a referendum that will add nearly $1.3 million to the tax levy. If approved, the money would cover the cost of hiring four to five police officers and staff four to five firefighters/EMTs per shift. State law requires a referendum before the village can exceed state-imposed property tax limits.

The village board voted unanimously in August to send the referendum to the voters. Village board president Patrick Barlow said it’s the first time the village has asked residents to exceed the cap.

“We wouldn’t do this unless we believed it was necessary to maintain these services,” Barlow said.

For nearly two decades, the state has frozen municipal tax levies, which limits the levy growth to the percentage of new construction over the previous year. While Holmen has a booming residential market — more than 200 new homes are built in the village every year — Heinig said the growth only creates $46,000 in additional property tax revenue.

“You can’t even hire one additional officer with $46,000,” Heinig said.

The result, Heinig said, is a police force with significantly fewer officers than communities of comparable size. Tomah, Sparta and Reedsburg all have populations just under 10,000 but maintain police forces with 21-23 sworn officers.

Heinig said the limits freeze spending and service levels in place. He said that makes it difficult for communities with rapid residential growth to fund basic services.

“When the levy was frozen, our levy was really low,” Heinig said. “When Tomah’s was frozen, they already had 21 police officers. We have issues with population growth that aren’t addressed in the current formula.”

Meanwhile, the number of police calls in Holmen has risen from 6,600 in 2017 to 13,500 in 2021. Village police chief Shane Collins said most of the calls are routine and that violent crime in the village remains very low. However, he is concerned about periods when there’s only one officer to cover a shift.

“There’s not much violent crime in Holmen, and we’re fortunate with that, but there are a lot of thefts, and that’s due to drug use,” Collins said. “We’re not as busy as La Crosse or Onalaska, but we’re gaining on them.”

The village allocates $1.9 million annually for the police department, which accounts for 45% of the village budget.

The referendum would also boost Holmen’s contribution to the Holmen Area Fire District, which includes the Town of Holland. The district now has just two EMTs/firefighters per shift, and funds from the referendum would boost the number to four.

The fire district was originally seeking to fund five or six EMTs per shift, but that was before the Town of Onalaska announced it was leaving the district to join the city of Onalaska. The move, which strips the district of $300,000 in property revenue, came as a surprise to Holmen. Heinig said the village would have asked for more money had it known sooner.

If passed, the referendum would add $1.38 per $1,000 to the tax levy with an annual impact of $276 on a $200,000 property. The referendum appears on the same ballot as a Holmen School District request to fund $75 million in capital improvements. Heinig isn’t sure to what extent voters will link the two.

“The school district has its needs, but so does the village of Holmen, and so we’re both moving forward with asking those needs to be met,” he said. “This is a high-growth, desirable area. People want to live here.”

Barlow said the referendum has been under discussion for several months and that public feedback has been “supportive and understanding.”

“We know there’s a need for these services, and people expect them,” Barlow said. “These are some of the most important services that government provides.”