WATCH NOW: La Crosse police announce co-responder program to deal with mental health calls

When it comes to mental health issues, law enforcement is on the front line.

“Often, law enforcement are the first people and the first to respond to these calls for service that can be among the most complex and the most difficult to connect to the right resources,” said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron.

His department now has some more help. La Crosse police, in cooperation with La Crosse County Human Services, has formed a co-responder program that’s part of a “community resource unit.”

The program pairs a police officer with a mobile crisis responder for calls in which mental health may be a factor. City and county officials discussed the program during a Monday press conference in La Crosse.

“We have long recognized the need for a broader approach to mental health issues,” La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the program will serve people with mental health issues in a more effective way and “get them the help they need much faster.” He also believes the program will ease the burden on the criminal justice system.