WATCH NOW: New statewide kit tracking system puts sexaul assault survivors 'in control'

A new statewide system that will track sexual assault kits will empower survivors, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and La Crosse leaders.

At a press conference Thursday morning, leaders said the new software, which launched the day before, will allow survivors of sexual assault to be involved with the process on their own terms and is aimed at preventing another backlog of kits.

"It's going to assist our sexual assault survivors in telling their story," said Captain Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Department.

The online software, known as Track-Kit, is a confidential system for survivors to track the status of a sexual assault kit and creates a centralized timeline for each step of processing it.

The Department of Justice announced the tracking software last April after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a requirement that the system be established. Grants helped the software get up and running ahead of schedule, and Kaul said the program's budget going forward would be "minor."

Beginning this week, every sexual assault kit that is collected in Wisconsin will be entered into the Track-Kit system.

After a survivor completes a sexual assault forensic exam, which can be instrumental in collecting DNA evidence after an assault, they are given a barcode that is a confidential way to view the status of the kit on their own timeline.

The barcode only contains numbers, and outside of law enforcement and crime laboratory purposes, it is the only way to access the information on the kit.

Survivors still get the choice of whether or not they want to report an assault, and the survivor would get to choose whether they shared the barcode with anyone, such as a sexual assault advocate.

"That would be up to the survivor themselves," said Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers. "We advocate with whatever they need or want, that's what we help with."

Survivors will not only be able to control who has access to the information and if they choose to check the status themselves, but also when.

"Instead of all of a sudden getting a call when you may be at a kid's soccer game or not expecting it and learning about an update on your case, this allows survivors to get updates when they want to get them," Kaul said.

"It puts them in control of that process," he said.

The Track-Kit system also will provide a centralized timeline, showing each step in processing the kits — from when it is collected and reaches the crime lab to the duration of time it spends at each location.

It will also notify survivors when the permanent disposal date of their kit is approaching, which is at least 50 years or longer in Wisconsin, depending on the statute of limitations of a crime and the imprisonment term for prosecuted offenders. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the statute of limitations for most serious felony sex crimes in Wisconsin is 21 years or longer.

The creation of the tracking system is in part to help prevent another massive statewide backlog of kits.

In 2014, it was discovered that nearly 7,000 forensic exams were backlogged across the state, some of which dated back to the 1980s. This backlog was officially cleared by late 2019.

"We also want to make sure that we sure that we are preventing future cases of assault from occurring, and that when they do occur, we are vigorously pursuing justice," Kaul said.

The new system's timeline makes it easier to identify if a specific kit is taking too long and take action.

Schott said she didn't know if there were any backlogged sexual assault kits in La Crosse but that there are procedures and policies in place to ensure offenders are held accountable and that survivors can choose their own path forward.

Kaul added that every sexual assault kit collected in Wisconsin should be sent to the state crime lab to be processed, which will be enforced by a new bill that will come into effect soon, and that Track-Kit will help monitor that.

Sexual assault kits can play an important role in identifying offenders and providing evidence to bolster survivors who are often reluctant to speak up or are fearful they'll be deemed not credible due to the trauma they've experienced.

Officials noted that processing the kits has already proven to help with prosecutions.

Kaul said that while processing backlogged kits, one person's DNA was identified in four different sexual assault kits in southeastern Wisconsin. The man, who Kaul described as a "serial offender," has now been charged in three different cases in Kenosha and Racine counties.

"When you have a system where victims feel empowered, I think that makes it more likely that people are going to come forward," Kaul said.

Schott said the system would be a "tool that will assist our community and our state as we support our sexual assault survivors and hold offenders accountable."

