WATCH NOW: Rep. Ron Kind announces he will not seek re-election

In a statement, Van Orden thanked Kind for his time in office, saying his announcement was "indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change.

"Our campaign has shown that the people of the 3rd are ready for a proven, tested leader in Washington who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi's radical agenda, and ensure that our children and grandchildren will live in a safe and prosperous nation," Van Orden said.

Kind publicly weighed a possible run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, but he gave no indication Tuesday what his future career plans were. He would have faced an already crowded Democratic race.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A heated race between Kind and Van Orden had only been growing more fiery in these first few months of campaigning, as Van Orden has made claims that Kind rents space to a business involved in sex trafficking.

Van Orden also has been in the spotlight frequently for his presence in Washington, D.C., and at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and recently has been the target of a complaint with the Federal Elections Committee for alleged misuse of campaign cash to fund that trip.