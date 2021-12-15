Watch Now: State commission OKs new plans for La Crosse north-south corridor

A state commission unanimously approved a proposal on Wednesday to move forward with a plan to reconstruct three major highways in La Crosse as a way to improve the region's north-south corridor.

It marks one of the first few steps of abandoning a previous plan that would have constructed a new highway through the La Crosse River Marsh, which had been in a holding phase for decades.

The state Transportation Projects Commission gave approval to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to continue using the existing enumeration, or budget categorization, of that project to now pursue this new route.

"Obviously it's an important project that has not proceeded to construction since being enumerated over 20 years ago, and we believe that new direction is needed," said Gov. Tony Evers, the commission chair, who said the new approach addresses the "needs of the community."

The new plan would improve U.S. Highway 53 and state Highways 16 and 35 in La Crosse, three existing north-south thoroughfares. Along the way, officials would look to improve certain intersections and there's the possibility to increase the mobility of bicyclists and pedestrians along the routes.

"The approach here is to fix what we have. We're not looking at building new roads," said Justin Shell with the DOT.

Officials have said it is a "win-win" for the region in order to improve traffic flow and safety without compromising the marsh, which have been the dividing factors of the project for decades.

There has not been any design work done for the project yet, and while there is no exact timeline or price tag, officials did say that early estimates showed the project costing about $200 million to $250 million.

And officials said while the funding program that would help support this project is full through fiscal year 2027, waiting until after that could work out fine because studies and other work needs to be done before construction can begin.

Staff emphasized that this project did not change the "why" of the project, but only the "how."

This new approach stays consistent with the original project that was enumerated in 1997, officials said, because it still focuses on improving north-south traffic flow, safety and pavement condition. But instead of constructing a brand new road, it will focus on the three existing corridors, which were already components of the original project.

"We've always looked at this project as studying multiple corridors in the La Crosse region," Shell said.

Working under that same project categorization makes the most sense from a money and timeline perspective, officials said.

If this new approach would have been scrapped as an enumerated major project with the state, the reconstruction of each highway would instead need to be brought up as individual projects through the State Highway Rehabilitation program — where it would likely have to compete with other projects in the region, take longer and cost more.

Staff said that this new approach to the corridor issue was a result of a request from Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson to take a "fresh look" at the state's major projects, specifically La Crosse.

"This is a project," Thompson told the commission, "that has been out there for decades. The need that was identified almost 30 years ago is real but we think there's an alternative that can solve it that's different that can fit the community needs."

Thompson said that officials have met with community members and that the new approach was "universally supported" by groups that had previously been in opposition.

Now that the TPC has given the OK, staff will be able to put some plans in motion by beginning environmental studies and engaging with the public on the scope of the plan. It will likely be several years before any engineering or designing will be complete or construction started.

