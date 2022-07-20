WATCH NOW: State files lawsuit against 18 manufacturers for role in PFAS pollution around Wisconsin

The state of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against 18 chemical manufacturers for the role they played in PFAS contaminations around the state, officials announced on Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the lawsuit on French Island near La Crosse — a community directly impacted by PFAS — which claims the companies that manufactured and sold products containing PFAS participated in "wrongful, deceptive and tortious conduct" for decades.

"These manufacturers knew, or should have known, that their products could harm public health, pollute our waters and our natural resources," Evers said. "But rather than warning consumers and users of associated risk and harm from their products and PFAS, these polluters concealed these dangers and even downplayed them to our families, communities and Wisconsinites."

The companies included in the lawsuit are 3M, DuPont, Chemguard, Tyco Fire Products, Buckeye Fire Equipment, Kidde-Fenwal, NationalFoam, Amerex, the Chemours Company, ChemDesign, BASF, Dynax, Archroma, Carrier Global, UTC Fire & Security, Clariant, and several other subsidiaries of these companies.

The lawsuit was filed in Dane County, and the state is asking the companies to pay a comprehensive bill to address the contamination their products are believed to have caused.

PFAS are a group of manmade, toxic "forever chemicals," meaning they don't breakdown over time. The chemicals are found in a number of everyday products, but in many communities around the state like French Island, it's believed the chemicals have entered and contaminated the groundwater through firefighting foam that has been used at airports.

Evers and Kaul were joined by local and state leaders at the library on French Island to announce the lawsuit, a location that itself has water contaminated by PFAS.

More than 500 private wells and a handful of city wells on the island have been found to be contaminated with PFAS, and residents have been relying on bottled water to do most daily tasks for more than a year now.

Officials said the lawsuit is about "accountability," hopeful that it will prevent communities from having to pay to clean up and find solutions to PFAS contaminations. Evers said currently, Wisconsin taxpayers would need to pay more than $1 billion to address the issue.

The lawsuit specifically says it seeks to recover all costs, expenses and damages from "restoration and loss-of-use damages, natural-resource damages, and the costs of investigating, abating, containing, preventing, treating, removing and remediating PFAS contamination in Wisconsin," as well as punitive damages.

This would cover things like tesing wells for PFAS, removing the contaminants and reconnecting communities to safe drinking water.

"Wisconsinites should not have to foot the bill for polluters who should have known what they're doing is wrong all along. That's why we are demanding that the polluters responsible should have to pay for the reckless and reprehensible conduct," Evers said.

"We will not look the other way when the health of Wisconsinites is in danger," Kaul said.

At least 15 of the companies included in the state's lawsuit are also part of a lawsuit filed by the city of La Crosse last spring. The state also filed a lawsuit in March against Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products for PFAS violations.

Some of the companies in the state's lawsuit made the firefighting foam that was specifically used at the La Crosse Regional Airport on French Island, where the island's pollution is believed to have began.

Local leaders who are on the ground each day addressing the crisis said this is a big first step.

"We must turn off the flow of PFAS in our community and in our state. Unless we turn off the flow, we are going to be caught in a never ending cycle of trying to remediate what never should have leaked into our soil and groundwater to begin with," said town of Campbell supervisor Lee Donahue.

For the island, the impact of PFAS has been devastating.

While fighting back tears, Donahue described that the small community now lives with the reality of wondering if each health battle their neighbors fight was caused by unknowingly consuming these chemicals for decades. They worry about the future of the young kids who are now taught that their tap water isn't safe to drink.

"It's huge in our community," Donahue said. "People's lives have just changed. We've changed. We've had to change."

Donahue said the town has requested to be under medical monitoring by the Centers for Disease Control, but nothing has been implemented.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancer, liver damage, infertility, thyroid disease and more, and more studies are beginning to reveal the full health impact the chemicals are having.

While the lawsuit is a big step for French Island and other communities like it, local leaders are continuing their efforts on the ground.

French Island, which is largely under the jurisdiction of the town of Campbell, is specifically waiting to hear back from the city of La Crosse about a joint water agreement.

The agreement would give the town the freedom to explore its options for clean water, including the possibility of connecting the island to city water — which, aside from the wells near the airport, is not known to be contaminated with PFAS — without the threat of annexation. Campbell sent the agreement to the city in March, but Donahue said the town has heard next to nothing from the city on it. She said her next steps are to contact city council members.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the Tribune there is "no update from the city at this point" regarding the agreement.

The island has also recently teamed up with the county to collect and store filters residents are using to treat PFAS-contaminated water in their homes. Donahue said they hope the pilot program will become a blueprint for other communities while they wait for disposal solutions.

But local efforts can only go so far. Both Donahue and Evers pushed the state Legislature to do more, specifically when it comes to implementing higher standards for drinking and groundwater, an issue that has been entangled with politics in recent months.

"Our Legislature has the ability to make decisions that will increase the health and safety of our residents in Campbell, in Peshtigo, in Rhinelander, Wausau, the list goes on and on and on. And the longer that they fail to do so — I don't know how you sleep at night," Donahue said.

The litigation against these chemical manufacturers is expected to take quite a while to bring about any real help to communities.

In the meantime, communities around the state are being encouraged to continue to test their wells.

This story was updated at 1:25 p.m. to include comments from the mayor.