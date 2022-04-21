Watch now: Students call on UW-L, La Crosse Schools to commit to clean energy on Earth Day

At an Earth Day rally on Friday, a group of students called on UW-La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse to create climate action plans and commit to 100% clean energy.

"Now is our time to demand our schools take action and ensure change for the future," student Laurel Masters said.

The UW-L students spoke at an event hosted by Citizen Action of Wisconsin at La Crosse City Hall. They called on the community to sign two petitions urging the schools to make plans against climate change, while applauding work done by other area entities such as the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County.

Both the city and county have made commitments to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050, among other initiatives.

Christina Mehrkens, who is among the leaders of the UW-L Students for Sustainability Club, said that UW-L is the one of the only UW System schools without a sustainability coordinator, though officials this spring said they were considering adding the position.

Mehrkens additionally claimed the university uses alumni dollars to invest in fossil fuel corporations, an issue that students and student organizations across the UW System have been highlighting heavily in the last year.

She pointed out that while universities are hubs for research on climate change, they are often some of the largest emissions producers in communities.

"We need the La Crosse School District, UW-La Crosse — two of our largest employers and two of the biggest social hubs in the county — to commit to renewable energy, to commit to being an environmentally friendly campus, because we need their help. We can't do it without them," said student Wyatt Molling.

The event was an example of young people leading the fight against climate change, and Molling said that more institutions need to make commitments.

"Because so far, and what we often see of those in power and certain elected officials, is that we only get pandering. We only get people talking about change as a means to win over voters," Molling said.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynold joined the students, pointing to tangible sustainable actions the city has taken.

"We're actually taking concrete steps here in the city of La Crosse to really try to reach that goal," Reynolds said.

He specifically pointed to the $68 million expansion project at the city's wastewater treatment facility on Isle La Plume.

Once completed, the plant will be able to convert the wastewater it collects into energy that is hooked up to a microgrid that can power all of Isle La Plume — including the city's new fleet of electric buses.

The new technology at the plant will also allow the city to address contaminants that come in through wastewater, including PFAS once the state permits it.

"We're doing solid things, we're doing things that we can point to to say: We're making this investment for your future," Reynolds said. "When we're talking about making change here in the city of La Crosse and talking about carbon free by 2050, we really mean it and we're taking steps to reach that."

But there are still major issues in the area that need tackling, the students said.

Molling pointed to the PFAS crisis affecting French Island and other communities around the state, and runoff from nearby farms and industrial sites impacting area waters.

This has specifically impacted Lake Neshonoc in West Salem where Molling grew up. He said the lake has three-times the average fecal count, or amount of manure, than any other waterway in La Crosse County.

According to water samples taken at county beaches last summer shared by the La Crosse County Health Department, two beaches on the lake had fecal counts of 140 and 120. The next closest level was at Airport Beach in La Crosse at 60, and the remaining were 40 or lower.

The lake has been identified by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and beaches along its shorts have been closed by the county several times due to harmful bacteria levels. It's also on the state's 303d list of impaired waters because of the amount of contaminants within it.

The lake has been dredged before to remove some of the contaminating sediment, but the county board voted against funding for another dredge on the lake last year.

Other waterways in the region, such as the Mississippi River, have also seen the impact of runoff. In 2013, Pettibone Beach in La Crosse was closed for a week due to E. coli contamination from fecal runoff that occured during heavy rainfall.

"In the same way that my father took me fishing as a child, I hope to someday be able to do the same for my children. But frankly, it doesn't exactly look like it's possible," Molling said.

He added, "Just remember when you're swimming in Pettibone Beach this summer, remember all the things that are swimming with you."

