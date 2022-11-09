Derrick Van Orden (R) is leading in the election for the 3rd Congressional District and addressed his supporters early this morning.
With 92% of votes counted, Van Orden had 52% and Brad Pfaff (D) has 48% in unofficial votes.
Van Orden ran unsuccessfully in 2020 against long-time Rep. Ron Kind. Kind, who held the seat for 13 terms, announced his retirement last August.
Pfaff was elected as state senator in 2020 for the 32nd district, covering all or parts of La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties.
Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district covers most of southwestern and western Wisconsin. The district includes the cities of La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point, as well as many Wisconsin-based exurbs of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.
Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
Former President Donald Trump has re-upped his endorsement of conservative write-in state legislative candidate Adam Steen in the final week before Election Day. Robin Vos called the new robocalls "not surprising because Donald Trump is singularly obsessed on the 2020 election … It is the only reason Adam Steen is running and the only reason he is a potentially viable candidate.” Vos said it would involve violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution to support Trump's attempts to overturn the election now two years after the fact.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
Republican Derrick Van Orden, running against Democrat Brad Pfaff for the 3rd Congressional District, is accompanied by his wife, Sara Jane, as he greets supporters early Wednesday at the Cargill Room downtown.