After a close race, Derrick Van Orden (R) will be heading to Washington, D.C. to represent western Wisconsinites in the 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden addressed his supporters early this morning.

With 95% of votes counted, Van Orden has 52% and Brad Pfaff (D) has 48% in unofficial votes.

"I want to speak to Brad Pfaff right now," Van Orden said in a speech early Wednesday morning. "You are my sitting senator and I am looking forward to having a working relationship with you when I get to U.S. Congress. When I say I'll work with anyone regardless of what you said during this campaign, I will work with you if you put the state of Wisconsin above your own personal political wants and needs."

Pfaff received the most votes in La Crosse County, Eau Claire County and Portage County. But Van Orden swept the remaining 16 counties in the 3rd District.

"This campaign has been about one thing: bringing western and central Wisconsin values to Congress and bringing real results home to this district. It’s a simple message, and we all knew early on that it wouldn’t be easy to make this vision a reality," Pfaff said in a statement. "We left it all on the field, and I am so proud of the race that we ran."

“Thank you everyone so much for standing with me, for fighting for our shared values and for this campaign. Whether it’s as your state senator, or a born-and-raised member of this community, you can be damn sure that despite this outcome, I’ll never stop being a voice and a fighter for you and your family,” Pfaff concluded.

Van Orden ran unsuccessfully in 2020 against long-time Rep. Ron Kind. Kind, who held the seat for 13 terms, announced his retirement last August. Van Orden came under fire last year when a complaint was filed with the Federal Elections Commission for his use of campaign funds to travel to Washington, D.C., where he attended the Jan. 6 protest-turned insurrection.

Pfaff was elected as state senator in 2020 for the 32nd district, covering all or parts of La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Crawford counties.

Wisconsin's 3rd congressional district covers most of southwestern and western Wisconsin. The district stretches 19 counties and includes the cities of La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point, as well as many Wisconsin-based exurbs of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area.

This article was updated at 11:30 a.m. and will continue to be updated as information is made available.