Watch Now: Wisconsin's Great River Road gets national 'All-American Road' designation

State and local leaders celebrated the dedication of Wisconsin's Great River Road as an "All-American Road" Thursday at Riverside Park in La Crosse, putting a new national spotlight on the popular riverfront route.
Wisconsin's segment of the roughly 3,000 miles of Great River Road that snakes alongside the Mississippi River has been officially deemed an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, officials announced.
It is now one of only 49 roadways in the country to receive the designation — what A.J. Frels with Explore La Crosse called the "elite of the elite" — and Wisconsin's first All-American Road. It shares its title with some of the most well-known roadways in the country, including California's Big Sur Coast Highway, the Selma to Montgomery March Byway in Alabama and Route 66.
"It puts Wisconsin on the map, it puts the Great River Road more on the map," said Anne Sayers, Acting Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
"It demonstrates that here in Wisconsin we have something really special when it comes to the Great River Road. Not every state can brag about having a road that runs along the mighty Mississippi River," Sayers said, "and it's not just about the road, it's about the communities that run along that road."
The Great River Road is already a National Scenic Byway, and this new designation is a step above that. The road spans across 10 states along the Mississippi River, and covers 250 miles and more than 33 communities throughout Wisconsin. Eight of the 10 states the Great River Road runs through have independently applied for All-American Road status.
Officials began the process of nominating the Great River Road for this new title in 2020 when the USDOT opened the application process, and many local voices involved recalled feeling confident that this important roadway could make the list.
To earn the title, a roadway must meet the same criteria as a National Scenic Byway but have multiple "intrinsic qualities that are of national significance." It must be a destination in and of itself, and include one-of-a-kind features — all qualities that were easy for officials to paint of the Great River Road.
"History and culture were the cornerstones of our story. The assets, with the people, the warmth," said Sherry Quamme, chairperson of the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission.
Leaders shared anecdotes about the riverfront, from growing up in Wisconsin communities scattered along its shores, to the impacts it's had on arts and culture, the unique Driftless scenery that lines it, and likening the Great River Road and its treasures to some of the world's biggest landmarks and travel destinations.
"Route 66 has got nothing on us when you look out here, right? We've got it," said Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse.
"The Great River Road is a slice of Americana — I think we'd all agree on that," Frels said. "Made up of a number of highways, curves and small communities that have their own story to tell."
The presentation Thursday included the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, a proclamation sent from Gov. Tony Evers, and other state and local leaders. A number of leaders and agencies from the counties the Great River Road runs through participated in redeeming the new title.
The Department of Tourism also awarded the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission with a $10,000 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant for its work throughout the area, a boost to the $20,000 JEM grant it received in 2020.
The impact that this new designation will have on the many communities scattered up and down the Mississippi is expected to be big and will help boost economic development possibilities and bring in more tourism dollars, state officials said.
"They're saying that this summer 2021 is the return of the great American road trip, and now we're saying with this designation that the Great River Road is a place that travelers should be taking in," Sayers said, from stopping for a piece of pie at a small town diner, wine tasting tours, enjoying historic downtowns, pumpkin and apple picking in the fall, birdwatching among the bluffs and more.
"Simply put we love this 250 miles of this one-of-a-kind, All-American Road National Scenic Byway," said Quamme. "It is like no other. This is the road trip of a lifetime with fabulous things to do on your bucket list — more than you can imagine."