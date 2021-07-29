Watch Now: Wisconsin's Great River Road gets national 'All-American Road' designation

State and local leaders celebrated the dedication of Wisconsin's Great River Road as an "All-American Road" Thursday at Riverside Park in La Crosse, putting a new national spotlight on the popular riverfront route.

Wisconsin's segment of the roughly 3,000 miles of Great River Road that snakes alongside the Mississippi River has been officially deemed an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration, officials announced.

It is now one of only 49 roadways in the country to receive the designation — what A.J. Frels with Explore La Crosse called the "elite of the elite" — and Wisconsin's first All-American Road. It shares its title with some of the most well-known roadways in the country, including California's Big Sur Coast Highway, the Selma to Montgomery March Byway in Alabama and Route 66.

"It puts Wisconsin on the map, it puts the Great River Road more on the map," said Anne Sayers, Acting Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

"It demonstrates that here in Wisconsin we have something really special when it comes to the Great River Road. Not every state can brag about having a road that runs along the mighty Mississippi River," Sayers said, "and it's not just about the road, it's about the communities that run along that road."