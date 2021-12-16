'We have everybody': Once divided groups join together to support new north-south corridor plans

On Thursday, local leaders joined together to issue their support for the state's new plan for La Crosse's north-south corridor, a sign of true compromise on a long divisive issue in the region.

Earlier this week, the Tribune first reported that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation would ditch decades-old plans to construct a new highway through the La Crosse River Marsh, and instead fund the reconstruction of three existing major highways in the region.

It's an issue that has drawn strong opinions from multiple sides for years, with worries over environmental damage, cost, traffic flow, safety and the economy all swirling in the discourse.

But this new approach is being dubbed as a "win-win" by most involved, a categorization echoed by local groups that have been involved in the project since its beginning.

"I think the big difference now is that we have everybody. Everybody, including people that we were opposed to," said Charles Clemence, president of Livable Neighborhoods, Inc. "They're all down with this idea."

Livable Neighborhoods was formed in 1996 around the same time that the most recent adaptation of the marsh road was being pushed through, and a group was among those in opposition.

"When we started this in the 90s, every local elected official supported the road through the marsh," said council member Chris Kahlow, one of the founding members of Livable Neighborhoods.

But that's not the case anymore. Instead, officials such as state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, have worked to find the compromise, and the project has the support of Mayor Mitch Reynolds, council president Barb Janssen and more.

"This is a path forward. It's a path forward to let our economy grow, it's a path forward to keep our neighborhoods intact, it's a path forward to protect our precious natural environment," said congressional candidate and state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Pfaff called Billings a "tireless advocate" for the project.

"It was a breath of fresh air," Kahlow said of the widespread support, saying it was a "long road" to get to this point.

Leaders on Thursday described this moment as a win for civic engagement and were excited about the impact the issue has had on reframing the way the community views transportation.

"I know more about road design than I ever thought I would and just transportation — moving people. It's not about moving cars," Janssen said.

"This is an immensely promising sign," said local transportation advocate James Longhurst, who is a professor of urban and environmental policy at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

"We might now be able to move on from a 20th century project of the state statutes' major highway projects to expand highways — which brought us additional highways, but also brought us evermore sprawl, pollution, traffic and budget-busting local maintenance costs — and graduate from that and move on to a more appropriate, 21st century mission of maintenance and resiliency of the network we have," Longhurst said.

While Thursday's event was a glimpse of compromise in action, officials also emphasized that to get to that point, it took a lot of people who weren't willing to budge.

"The uncompromising stance of saying: no. That's what got us to this point right here, because you stood up for decades and said no," Reynolds said. "No to expansion capacity and yes to community and neighborhoods and to the health of our marsh and to the health of us all."

The coming months and years will provide more details about the exact scope of the project, but those involved were pleased with the state's new approach to include the community in the process sooner and more often.

Officials were pleased that the new approach would hit on several marks by improving safety and traffic flow for the region, bolstering often unrepresented neighborhoods, improving mobility for all modes of transportation, and causing hopefully little to no damage to the marsh.

With all of those possibilities in tow, officials are marking this as a victory for the community.

"The damn road is dead," said Charley Weeth, president emeritus of Livable Neighborhoods, Inc.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.