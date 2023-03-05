WEST SALEM — It’s not unusual for West Salem police chief Kyle Holzhausen to respond to incident reports.

He has no choice. During a recent Thursday afternoon, police coverage in the village consisted of Holzhausen and one other officer.

“It’s just me and one other staff member that’s working,” Holzhausen said.

Sometimes, it’s even fewer. Occasionally, some shifts aren’t covered at all.

“I’m hearing people are surprised we don’t have an officer on call 24 hours a day,” village administrator Teresa DeLong said. “People who have not called the police don’t understand why we need more.”

Village leaders want to change that. In January, the village board approved a $500,000 referendum that would create three new sworn officer positions. West Salem voters will decide on the referendum April 4.

DeLong said more officers are needed for a growing community. West Salem has 5,400 residents — a 50% increase since 1990 — and she said potential new residential development could push the population past 6,000 in the near future.

The village has a staff of 10 sworn officers — seven patrol officers, a school resource officer, a police captain and police chief — to cover everything. Last year, most shifts had just one patrol officer on duty, and there were 848 hours with no officer.

Holzhausen said West Salem has fewer patrol officers than other Wisconsin communities its size. Prairie du Chien, for example, has 30 more residents than West Salem but employs 14 sworn officers.

He said the challenge goes beyond serving the permanent village population. The village extends to Interstate 90, where two service stations bring people off the highway. In the summer, crowds attend weekly auto races at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, and the village serves as a staging ground for shuttle services to the annual Country Boom concert at nearby Maple Grove Venues. The village is home to five school buildings (three public and two private) that house 2,000 students every school day.

“We have great amenities,” DeLong said. “In West Salem, there’s always something going on here.”

The result is an escalating number of calls for service. There were 707 calls in January, compared with 627 in January 2022. The calls included 88 traffic stops/driving complaints, 64 welfare checks, 12 thefts, 10 traffic accidents, two impaired drivers, one drug overdose and one sexual assault. In addition, the department processed 80 open records requests.

The number of January calls puts the village on a pace to easily surpass the 8,000 calls received in 2022, which set a record and is more than double the 2012 figure.

If passed, the referendum would fund two new patrol officers and one investigator. Holzhausen said the addition of a full-time investigator is important. He said duties normally handled by an investigator, such as search reports, warrants, subpoenas and processing evidence, are currently done by patrol officers. He said that reduces their time spent on patrol.

“Most departments have an investigator to help work investigations such as thefts and frauds,” Holzhausen said. “Right now, it’s put on patrol officers, who see their cases through from start to finish.”

With two extra patrol officers, Holzhausen said the village can implement 24/7 coverage with two officers on most shifts. He said the public would notice faster response times and more “proactive, community-oriented policing.”

DeLong said the referendum is the only option for increasing police protection. State-imposed revenue limits place a cap on what municipalities can raise through property taxes, and the formula limited the village to a $13,000 increase in 2022.

“After two decades of levy limits, we have to borrow for everything,” DeLong said. “To do one block of a street, we have to borrow the money.”

The referendum would increase taxes by $114.11 annually on a $100,000 property. Holzhausen hopes voters in the village decide the additional police protection is worth the cost.

“From the people I’ve talked to, they seem very supportive of it,” Holzhausen said. “They believe a community of our size and our location here in La Crosse County should have the proper funding and resources available to (law enforcement). They believe public safety is important.”

