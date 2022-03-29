 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Salem native Ryan Huebsch running for dad's former State Assembly seat

Republican and West Salem native Ryan Huebsch announced Tuesday his candidacy for Wisconsin's 94th Assembly District in the upcoming midterm election.

Huebsch, who is a former legislative aide to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in his announcement he hopes to bolster the voice of western Wisconsin and was critical of the partisanship that has taken over the Capitol.

"Wisconsin, like much of the nation, is struggling under the poor decisions of our leaders in both Madison and in Washington," Huebsch said in a statement.

He continued, "From our unaffordable economy, to our children's education, from health care for our families to the way our elections are run, partisan arguing has replaced working together. Spending more of our tax money seems to be the only solution offered. We deserve and expect better. I intend to bring fresh energy and common-sense ideas from Western Wisconsin to Madison."

The 94th District was formerly represented by Huebsch's dad, Mike Huebsch, who served from 1995-2011 with a stint as Speaker of the Assembly from 2007-2008. The district has since been held by Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska.

"I am proud of my roots, but I've seen during my time working in the state Capitol how Western Wisconsin communities and our Coulee Region point of view has been forgotten when critical decisions are being made," Huebsch said.

"We have a rare opportunity to change the direction of our state and nation," he said. "I want our people and our voice to be at the forefront of these essential reforms."

Huebsch graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2018 and has also worked as a legislative aide to Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay.

Ryan Huebsch

Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 94th Assembly District, Ryan Huebsch

 Contributed
