West Salem schools, clean water, Greenfield garbage referendums on April 5 ballot

La Crosse County voters will head to the polls April 5, and alongside local races there will be three referendums spanning from budgetary issues to trash pick-up.

There will only be one county-wide referendum for voters, which is an advisory question on if the state should establish a right to clean water.

Voters will be able to vote yes or no to the following question:

“Shall the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”

The responses from the referendum plan to be sent to various groups around the state and to the office of Gov. Tony Evers. The question stemmed from a statewide campaign known as “Clean Water Now.”

For voters in the West Salem School District, they will weigh-in on exceeding the district’s revenue limit for three years to help pay for programming and services, facility maintenance and upgrades, and competitive staff wages.

The district is asking to exceed its revenue limit by $2.5 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years, and by $2.75 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The additional funds won’t pay for any new programs or services, only maintain existing ones, according to information from the district.

Maintenance will be a priority at the district’s elementary and high schools, which are both in need of new roofs, an updated welding lab at the high school, and updates to the Outdoor Education Center, among other general upkeep. Additionally, more parking near the school’s athletic facility, the “Panther Den,” is included in the facilities plan.

Finally, the district hopes to maintain competitive wages in order to retain staff and recruit new employees. The district stated that 58% of its staff has been with the district for over six years.

“We desire to honor the commitment they have made to our district by compensating them fairly,” the district stated in its info packet.

Under these new revenue boundaries, the district’s tax rate would be set at $8.32 for all three years, which it stated is its lowest in 20 years. Under that rate, a $100,000 valued property would pay about $832.

The district stated that if the referendum failed it would need to consider making $1.6 million in budget cuts which could impact staffing, class sizes and lapsing facilities upgrades.

In another referendum, residents in the town of Greenfield will be able to vote on whether it should switch to a town-wide, curbside pickup for garbage, rather than offering garbage drop-off at its recycling center.

This is an advisory, nonbinding referendum, meaning it’s essentially just a poll on the community. The final decision would be made by the town board.

According to the town’s notice on the referendum, a new curbside pick-up program would cost the town about $111,130, about $98,543 more than it currently pays for waste management. It would pay Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling Service $78,000 through April,2023 for the pick-up service.

It’s unclear what the cost would be for individual homeowners, but garbage would be picked up weekly and recycling every other week if approved.

If the curbside pick-up service was implemented, the town stated it could sell the recycling center land for a profit.

