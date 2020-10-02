Western Wisconsin veterans say Derrick Van Orden's book speaks to larger gender issues in military

“He has made no effort to convey shame or remorse for a frankly gross mistake he made in the past,” she added, “and this is a terrible quality in a leader.”

All three women shared their own experiences of gender and sexual discrimination while serving in the military, emphasizing that they weren’t alone.

“The sexual harassment was daily and 24-7. We were constantly reminded that we didn’t belong there, something was wrong with us,” said Karri Kline, a graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy.

The 62-year-old said she had repressed memories from her time at the academy, of being sexually harassed by superiors, including being yelled at by a man while he openly masturbated in a shower, and often found herself at the end of discrimination because of her sex.

“It’s devastating. I have dealt with PTSD, anxiety and depression my entire adult life,” Kline said, who said she and her fellow female soldiers never felt empowered enough to speak up.

Just one week out of basic training, Blair said she was assaulted by her drill sergeant who was in charge of her and other wounded soldiers while she was recovering from a hip injury, and that two others were sexually harassed that same night.