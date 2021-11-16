William Garcia re-elected as chair of La Crosse County Democratic Party

The La Crosse County Democratic Party re-elected William Garcia to serve as its chair for another year at its monthly meeting, the group announced on Tuesday.

Garcia was first elected to lead the political group in 2021 and this will be his second term. He highlighted the importance of the La Crosse area in the upcoming midterm elections.

"The 2022 election will be crucial for the state of Wisconsin and La Crosse finds itself in the very center of this fight. As the largest county in the only real swing district in the state, we will be working hard all of 2022 to build the infrastructure and Get Out the Vote to continue electing Democrats and progressives to all levels of public office," Garcia said.

"We look forward to ensuring a second term for Governor Evers, defeating Senator Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican Senator in the country, and keeping the U.S. Congress in Democratic hands by protecting the Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Ron Kind," he said.

The party also elected Ed Burgess as its vice chair, and re-elected Diane Wulf as its secretary. David Wulf will continue to serve as treasurer.

Terry Benson, Fred Giese, Ralph Knudson and Ron Malzer were all re-elected as board members, and former write-in candidate for La Crosse Common Council K.C. Cayo was elected as a new member to the board.

