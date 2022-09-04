Wisconsin faces challenge in hiring assistant district attorneys

Andrew Tyler has spent the past summer working as an intern in the La Crosse County district attorney’s office.

His supervisor, La Crosse County DA Tim Gruenke, hopes Tyler has found a calling. He said Wisconsin needs more aspiring prosecutors.

“Fewer people apply for these positions,” Gruenke said. “It’s pretty dire.”

District attorneys’ offices across Wisconsin are finding it more difficult to hire assistant DAs. A combination of relatively low salaries, long hours, heartbreaking cases and an overall workforce shortage has made it challenging to attract and retain qualified employees. Gruenke has no doubt that young law school graduates like Tyler will have plenty of options after getting their degrees.

Tyler is still weighing those options. He returns for his final year of law school this fall.

“I’m definitely not sure what I want to do after graduation,” he said. “This has been a good way to see how the criminal justice system really works.”

If Tyler chooses to become a prosecutor, it won’t be for the money. Assistant district attorneys are paid a starting salary of $53,000, which Gruenke said isn’t competitive with other areas of the law or what assistant prosecutors make in neighboring states. He said starting pay ranks Wisconsin among the bottom 10 nationally.

“The money isn’t keeping people in Wisconsin,” Gruenke said. “It’s hard to compete with Illinois and Minnesota. There was an opening in the (Twin) Cities for a prosecutor, and they were starting at $100,000.”

Gruenke said Wisconsin’s starting salary is the same in all 72 counties and makes no provision for cost of living. He said that often puts larger counties as a disadvantage.

“A starting pay here of $53,000 isn’t that bad. If you’re in Rusk County, that’s probably really good ... but I can’t imagine living in Milwaukee or Madison thinking this is what you’re going to be making,” he said.

Gruenke’s office is staffed by Deputy District Attorney Jessica Skemp and eight assistant DAs. Federal funding in the wake of COVID-19 gave La Crosse another half-time position, but Gruenke has only been able to fill it at two-tenths.

Attracting applicants

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell is faced with a hiring search. His office has five assistant DAs, but he’ll need to replace two retirees within the next year and is concerned about attracting their replacements. He said the starting salary shrinks the pool of potential candidates.

“You have to find someone who really wants to go into prosecution,” he said. “It takes a special person to do this.”

Unlike other positions within county government, local prosecutors are paid by the state, not the county. Newell said Chippewa County has an effective system of “market analysis” to determine pay ranges for county employees that can’t be applied to his office.

“The state really needs to do a market analysis,” Newell said.

Gruenke said the state Legislature failed to take into account salaries when it added 65 assistant DA positions in 2019, bringing the statewide total to 489.5. La Crosse County got two additional prosecutors — the first new ones for the county since 2003.

But creating positions isn’t the same as filling them, Gruenke said. The federal COVID-19 funding created 120 temporary positions statewide, but only 40 were filled as of July. Monroe County was awarded a half-time position, but nobody applied.

“The Legislature hasn’t put much investment in prosecutors,” Gruenke said. “It’s not just us. It’s public defenders and probation/parole.”

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said his office has “struggled over the years” to hire assistant prosecutors but said he’s fortunate to now have a staff “with significant trial and prosecutorial experience.” He agrees that the starting salary makes recruiting and retention difficult.

“The starting rate is still relatively low compared to what people make in other areas of the law,” Croninger said. “No one is getting rich doing this work.”

Compensation isn’t the only issue. Prosecutors often handle unpleasant cases such as homicide and sexual assault.

“We deal with incredibly difficult situations and with people who have experienced the most traumatic situations of their lives,” Croninger said.

Newell added, “I’ve seen some pretty horrible things over the years. I can set that aside. Some people can’t. Ultimately, it takes someone who can handle it.”

In Winona County, County Attorney Karin Sonneman faces many of the same challenges. Her office is staffed with seven assistant attorneys, who, unlike their counterparts in Wisconsin, handle both criminal and civil cases on behalf of the county.

“I’ve seen the job market like everyone else who is looking for workers — there aren’t enough candidates,” Sonneman said. “We used to have 20 people apply. Now we get maybe five. County positions in general have been hard to fill.”

Sonneman said she loses many assistant attorneys to the Twin Cities, many of whom are returning to communities where they grew up.

“I like to joke that we’re a farm club for Twin Cities metro,” she said. “More often than not, people are here for a couple of years and then they leave.”

Employees in Sonneman’s office are paid by the county. She said a first-year assistant in her office earns $85,000 a year. She doesn’t recall ever hiring someone from a district attorney’s office in Wisconsin.

Sonneman and her Wisconsin counterparts emphasized making their offices good places to work. In Winona County, Sonneman said her office handles a wide variety of cases, which gives her the flexibility to assign work that matches the interests and abilities of her assistants.

Newell said his office was enjoying a period of stability prior to the two retirements. He believes a favorable work environment has helped.

“We’re a family-first office that works around family issues,” he said. “I think people like to work for me.”

Internship

Tyler said his experience in La Crosse has been positive. A graduate of Southside Baptist School in West Allis, he received a bachelor’s degree in international business from Wisconsin Lutheran College before enrolling in law school.

He has been a familiar face in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Most days he argued the state’s position during the daily 1:30 p.m. bond hearings. He has also assisted with preliminary hearings, motion hearings and trials.

Tyler said he applied for the internship because he wanted to know more about the criminal justice system. He said the internship has taught him the value of “seeing defendants as people and trying to solve problems.”

“I’ve been figuring out how people move through the system and where the decision points are,” he said. “There is definitely an emotional side to it. These are real people and they’re having real problems, but there’s also the aspect of looking at it like a lawyer — trying to figure out what facts we have to prove ... digging through what this would look like in a trial.”

The La Crosse office is actually enjoying a period of stability. It has been nearly two years since an assistant DA has left. Before that, Gruenke said, “we had a lot of turnover.”

“Some of it has been luck, but we’ve also found people who are from the area and have family here,” Gruenke said. “The number-one reason people left in the past has been because of a spouse or family member.”

Croninger said the work can be rewarding for the right people. He said attracting qualified attorneys is critical to making the criminal justice system work.

“The work needs to get done,” Croninger said. “It’s important.”