Incumbent Rep. Treig Pronchinske appeared to be turning back a challenge from political newcomer Rob Grover in his quest to retain the seat he first won in 2016.
Pronchinske, a 40-year-old Republican from Mondovi, led the 33-year-old Galesville Democrat with 55 percent of the vote over Grover’s 45 percent and 76 percent of the precincts reporting.
Pronchinske has vowed to continue the expansion of broadband to rural areas, a trend boosted when the Legislature increased funding by more than $30 million last session.
Pronchinske, an independent contractor and former mayor of Mondovi, was involved in passage of the Healthcare Stability Act last session.
The measure is intended to lower health care premiums, and he also voted to provide coverage for individuals with preexisting conditions.
Returning to Madison will allow him to continue to work across party lines to make health care affordable, he said.
Also ranking high on his priority list are funding for rural schools and helping students acquire skills to help rural businesses remain competitive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.