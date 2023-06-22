Seeking to gradually flatten Wisconsin's income tax, Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee on Thursday afternoon are poised to pass a $3.5 billion income tax cut, with the biggest reductions going toward those in the highest income brackets.

The income tax cut, which would also reduce the current four income tax brackets into three, along with a $622 million property tax cut over the next two years would constitute the largest tax cut in state history, budget committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said.

Another $174 million cut would be generated from eliminating personal property taxes, a policy that emerged as part of an agreement between the governor and GOP-controlled Legislature as part of a bill to increase aid to local governments.

Under Republicans' plan, Wisconsinites making $20,000 a year would pay $700 in state income taxes instead of $708. Wisconsinites making $50,000 a year would pay $2,200 instead of $2,650. Those making $500,000 would pay $32,500 instead of $38,250.

While Republicans have repeatedly called for flattening the state's more than 110-year-old progressive income tax, which applies higher rates on income above a certain level, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to direct tax cuts to the state's low- and middle-income residents.

"The GOP is doubling down on tax breaks for wealthy millionaires and billionaires instead of prioritizing relief for working families," Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback tweeted.

"The GOP is doubling down on tax breaks for wealthy millionaires and billionaires instead of prioritizing relief for working families."



Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the plan wasn't developed with Evers, Democrats or Evers appointees.

Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the plan wasn't developed with Evers, Democrats or Evers appointees.

The state's largest commerce organization, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), supports the measure.

"This plan would help move Wisconsin outside the top 10 highest income tax states – making Wisconsin a more attractive place for employers and workers alike," WMC tax director Evan Umpir said.

Criticizing the proposal before the committee voted on it Wednesday, Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said, "It is not true to say that this tax plan is heavily weighted to the middle class, because the median income in Wisconsin is going to receive a fraction of what the wealthiest Wisconsinites will get."

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under Republicans' plan, that rate would go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 would go down to 4.4%. The 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 would also go down to 4.4%.

Finally, the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 would go down to 6.5%.

Evers has criticized a flat tax as one that largely benefits the state's wealthiest residents, while Republicans and some of the state's largest business organizations say it would make Wisconsin more competitive with neighboring states, help foster economic growth and address long-standing labor force shortages.

Senate Republicans earlier this year proposed a flat tax proposal, something Democrats said would be vetoed. That bill, SB 1, received a public hearing in the Senate but no further action in either chamber.

Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, proposed a plan to phase down Wisconsin's four income tax brackets until the state reaches a 3.25% flat tax for all earners in 2026. The shift would reduce revenues by just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

The governor's proposal would have increased state tax revenues by more than $257 million over the next two years by limiting the amount companies could claim in manufacturing and agriculture tax credits and increasing some capital gains taxes. It also would increase state spending on refundable income tax credit payments by more than $300 million, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report found LeMahieu's proposal would give an average annual tax cut of more than $100,000 to Wisconsinites who earn more than $1 million. Under Evers' proposal, those same earners would see an average annual tax increase of almost $40,000.