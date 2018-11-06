Democrat Paul Buhr and Republican Loren Oldenburg were engaged in a scrum for the 96th Assembly District seat that was too close to call late Tuesday, with Buhr at 51 percent and Oldenburg, 49 percent — with less than half the votes counted.
Buhr, 65, and 53-year-old Oldenburg are dairy farmers near Viroqua vying to replace retiring Republican Rep. Lee Nerison, who opted to retire after seven terms.
This is the first try for public elective office for both, although both have had leadership roles in local, state and national organizations related to agriculture that they said would serve them well in the district, which includes Vernon and Crawford counties and roughly half of Monroe County.
Both rank health care as a high priority, especially covering preexisting conditions. Buhr specifically criticized Wisconsin’s involvement with a Texas lawsuit challenging the preexisting conditions insurance protections in the Affordable Care Act.
Oldenburg said he favors expanding insurance plans beyond the bronze, silver and gold options under the Affordable Care Act.
Both underscored the need to solve funding for roads and bridges, advocated expansion of broadband into rural areas. Such an expansion would benefit not only residents who cannot get the service now but also business opportunities for companies chafing to set up in more remote areas.
Oldenburg, president of the Chaseburg Cenex Cooperative and past president and board member of the Westby Cooperative Creamery, co-owns a business with wife Linda, “The Happy Canvas by Linda.”
Buhr and Oldenburg follow similar philosophies:
Buhr: “I have farmed with the principle of leaving this land better than I found it.”
Oldenburg: “My philosophy is when I first get on something, I want to make it appear better (when I leave) than when I got on it.
