With history of welcoming refugees, La Crosse looks to join regional efforts embracing Afghans

The La Crosse Common Council will look to approve a resolution next week that welcomes Afghan refugees to the community, part of a regional approach to signal support for the group that builds off the city's history of welcoming refugees, officials said Tuesday.

The resolution is largely a symbolic measure that does not necessarily take any tangible action, but is instead essentially a welcome mat laid out by the city. The Judiciary & Administration Committee passed the resolution unanimously Tuesday night, and it is receiving support from all wings of the council.

"The majority of my life has been knowing that the war has been going on in Afghanistan. So I just want to acknowledge my own experience as a 28-year-old woman is vastly different than all of the women over there who have experienced a lifetime of trauma," said council member Mackenzie Mindel, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Rebecca Schwarz.

"I recognize that this must be some of the most difficult circumstances that they are experiencing and it means so much for us to voice our welcome of all of the people who are laboring for their lives to be free," Mindel said.

Nearly 13,000 refugees now call nearby Fort McCoy home — at least for the time being — after fleeing Afghanistan amid the United States' exit from the country and the Taliban takeover.

And while the distance between La Crosse City Hall and Fort McCoy is only 38 miles, refugees are likely to scatter and find permanent homes all across the country. Still, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said in a recent meeting with the Departments of State and Homeland Security he made sure that La Crosse was on the "radar" for placements.

"It's essential that we welcome refugees," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "These people are coming to our shores after spending a generation helping our service members fulfill a promise to the Afghanistan people. And I think that it is frankly our duty to make certain that we provide them a home to come to."

The city's welcome nod comes a month after the La Crosse County Board unanimously approved its own, and Mindel said she worked closely with supervisors to craft the resolution heading before the Common Council, saying it was part of a larger, regional effort.

Council member Andrea Richmond, who also serves on the County Board, praised the refugee efforts after recently touring Fort McCoy.

"It's unbelievable how I felt when I left there. The care that they are being given is unbelievable. I hope it continues — and it will because we are wrapping our arms around them," Richmond said, "and whatever we can do as their community and our region we need to continue that.

"They are our neighbors, and we need to do what we do for our neighbors in La Crosse," she said.

The city of La Crosse has a long history of welcoming refugees. The city has opened its doors to German migrants, Syrian and Lebanese refugees, and Hmong refugees that fled from the fallout of the Vietnam War, many of them planting roots that have led to generations of different cultures that have become integral to the fabric of the community.

Still, the process to welcome and integrate refugees into the community is likely to take time and education as misinformation and fears of immigrants continue to be stoked by politicians and talking heads. But the city has already shown patience with differing views.

One resident, Shea Eden, spoke in opposition to the resolution at Tuesday's meeting. A veteran who served in Iraq from 2012-2014, he said he welcomed the refugees but had concerns over clashing cultures, as well as risks to public safety and health. He also questioned the city's ability to house the refugees.

Eden pointed to recent reports of two Afghan men charged with assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child while at Fort McCoy, cases of measles, and issued concerns that soldiers were being told to avoid looking at the Afghan women at the camp, an unproven claim, saying that the community should not be "subservient" to anyone bring in different norms and calling for cultural training for refugees.

"I do want these people to have a good and safe life here in America," he said. "I welcome them, I hope they integrate well, I hope there are no problems. I just want people to be warned and be aware that there are some cultural norms that we do need to be concerned about and we should have broader public discussion on."

While thanking Eden for his service, officials walked through the various concerns he issued, both sides carrying out a largely civil discussion that is not often reserved for hot button topics like immigration.

Reynolds said that Fort McCoy currently has a 100% vaccination rate against measles, mumps and rubella, and nearly the same rate for COVID-19 vaccines, and that breakthroughs are expected the same way with any community and vaccine. He also said the city will also continue to fight to "create more homes for all people."

Officials spoke with similar confidence in response to cultural concerns.

"I think we need to remember the ultimate goal here," said council member Scott Neumeister. "While we may have a couple bad seeds and we will have to do our best to work on getting those out of here, we are here for the broader aspect of doing what's best for the 99% of those that truly want to be here and need us.

"So while what we're doing is more symbolic more than anything, I think we need to welcome them," he said.

The resolution will go before the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, Oct. 14 for a final vote.

