Wolf won't seek second term as La Crosse County sheriff

La Crosse County will have an open race for sheriff this fall. Incumbent Republican Jeff Wolf announced Wednesday that he won't seek re-election.

"After 34 years of service to the citizens of La Crosse County, I have decided to retire and pursue other interests and opportunities," Wolf said in a media release. "Being sheriff of this county is truly a privilege and an honor."

Wolf is retiring after one four-year term as sheriff. Prior to his election, he served as chief deputy under his predecessor Steve Helgeson, who supported Wolf's election bid in 2018.

"I am proud to have worked for one of the finest sheriff's offices in the state of Wisconsin," Wolf said. "The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has been a leader and innovator on many aspects of law enforcement and corrections. This is only because of the dedication and commitment from every employee of the sheriff's office."

Wolf didn't immediately endorse a successor. He expects at least one member of his current staff will seek the post.

Sheriffs are elected to four-year terms. The partisan primary election is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 8.

