Zoning for Riverside fish hatchery building on pause as officials debate possible wedding venue

Odegaard also said that denying the zoning at hand sets an unclear precedent as the department would look for new developers.

"This creates a real concern for us and our public outreach when we don't know if the zoning is being denied because of concerns over noise or a beer garden or an event venue or whatever it might be. How does that translate" for possible other proposals, he said.

Several council members made procedural arguments like Odegaard's, saying that the vote before them was only on the zoning and not yet on whether they liked the overall project or not. A common debate amongst the council, others argued that approving the zoning was essentially giving approval for the rest.

Lisa Moe, an official with RiverPlace Apartments, told officials her group was in favor a referral in order to better understand the potential business model and to possibly be added to the lease — a notion that council member Scott Neumeister staunchly opposed.

"I don't agree with how they should dictate how leases should be done," he said.

Amid the many, wide-ranging concerns between council members and the public the Common Council voted 8-4 for the referral.