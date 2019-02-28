As executive director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center in San Antonio, Texas, Graciela Sanchez has created cultural arts programming that brings together multiple groups to discuss human rights issues. Through showing artists’ works, films and products, she encourages a broad world view and a respect for diverse cultures. She has showcased issues as far-ranging as free speech and housing. A San Antonio native, Sanchez has been a dedicated neighborhood activist and cultural worker as were her mother and aunts. Working-class people, poor people of color, LBGTQ people, women and individuals who have not seen their culture represented in society or the arts come together for conversations she begins at the Peace and Justice Center. Issues that the center has explored include colonization, genocide, power, violence, racism, sexism and homophobia, and others. Always interested in political decisions, she has organized others to challenge oppressive laws in San Antonio, the United States and the world.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
