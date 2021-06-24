Graduate Studies, Extended Learning merger at UW-La Crosse creates opportunities

Two UW-La Crosse offices have joined to provide more learning opportunities for the campus and community.

Graduate Studies and Extended Learning have completed a merger and will now operate as one unit, Graduate & Extended Learning. It’s a move Dean Meredith Thomsen says will help reinforce their common values.

“We’ve been looking at how we can build a shared identity that speaks to our strengths and points of overlap,” said Thomsen, who previously served as the director of Graduate Studies. She was promoted to dean after an extensive national search.

“This merger puts us in a great position to continue our work and pursue new opportunities,” she says. “It provides both programs with additional clout and prominence.”

Under the previous arrangement, Graduate Studies oversaw UW-L’s wide range of graduate programs. Meanwhile, Extended Learning offered community-oriented programs including professional development and personal enrichment, organizational and business solutions, and youth camps.

Thomsen says the two programs took a thorough and inclusive approach to the merger, collecting feedback from all stakeholders.