Graduating senior takes top award among UW-La Crosse student workers

Jaeger expects his two-year stint with the program to help his career.

“This job has been instrumental as a professional development opportunity,” he explains. “It has taught me about leadership, time management, public outreach and understanding other people.”

Associate Professor of History Tiffany Trimmer serves as Jaeger’s supervisor. Trimmer says his work has involved much more than simply converting cassette tapes to digital files.

Trimmer says Jaeger translates interviewees' words — complete with regional and generational slang, personality quirks and more — into search terms, along with filling in relevant historical information. She says he draws on the history content knowledge, contextualized and critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities he gained from history and philosophy coursework.

“By taking this extra research step, our preservation techs make the indexes much more helpful to a potential listener and greatly increase the likelihood someone will take the time to listen to our oral histories,” Trimmer explains.

Jaeger goes above and beyond to capture what the oral histories need.