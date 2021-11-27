Graduating UW-La Crosse art majors showcase works

Eleven UW-La Crosse graduating seniors will exhibit a variety of artwork during the biannual Senior Art Exhibition. The show features art majors with paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures and more.

The exhibition opens with a reception in the University Art Gallery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 19. The gallery is located in the UWL Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.

The reception and admission are free. Gallery hours are noon-8 p.m. Mondays- Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and during events in Toland Theatre.

Artists, their hometown connections, their artwork and statements include:

Nicole Goodwin, La Crosse, La Crosse Central High School 2017

Artwork: Intaglio ink prints and relief scratchboard

Aaron Ickler, Pittsville High School 2017

Artwork: Digitally manipulated photographs

Artist statement: “My work addresses my fear of loss through means of destroying images of people close to me.”

Nicholas Kielman, Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac High School 2018

Artwork: Ceramics, oil paintings, photos

Artist statement: “Throughout this year, most of my work has been inspired by the world around me. For the most part, this has included landscapes. Everywhere I look, I see a chance to create something and I try to capture these moments in my work.”

Jessie Solberg, West Salem High School 2017

Artwork: Printmaking, painting and ceramics.

Artist statement: “My work is often created in a process of experimentation. The focus of much of my pieces is rooted in social justice and nature. I hope my audience will walk away from it with new ideas that may challenge their perspectives.”

Tekla Nimmow, Merrimac, Sauk Prairie High School 2018

Artwork: Sculpture made of wood, straws and glue.

Artist statement: The straw reef is a piece dedicated to the fees decaying in our oceans due to pollution. Straws are one of the biggest plastic waste contributions to the decaying, which is why I chose the ironic medium.”

Kacey Mortenson, McFarland, Oregon High School 2018

Artwork: Digital images

Artist statement: “My work focuses on capturing the human form through the lens of a digital camera. I have always been interested in the human face and figure and apply that interest to my photography.”

Addy Johnson, West Salem, West Salem High School 2017

Artwork: Mixed media painting, photography, ceramics

Artist statement: “My ultimate goal after college is to become an art therapist. While learning about how art therapy works, I found that art can be used to convey emotions or stories that our words cannot. With each of my pieces, my thoughts and feelings are evident and become a small piece of me. Along with a storyline, I also find that I enjoy portraying humor in my work to allow the viewer to laugh when the subject matter might be heavy. Overall, my work allows me to speak in a world that doesn’t like to listen to the worries of society.”

Holden Schafer, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Stillwater High School 2016

Artwork: Digital photography

Artist statement: “My photography spans over several genres including portrait, landscape and documentary.”

Stephen Schostak, La Crosse

Artwork: Photos created by photoshop

Artist statement: “My work focuses on digital mediums like photography, videography and graphic design. My goal is to explore digital media through experimenting photo manipulation.”

Emily Bonovetz, Portage High School, 2016

Artwork: Paintings, ceramics

Artist statement: “My artwork is a representation of my life. I try to focus more on the environment, social issues and the people around me in my daily life. The subject of my work is determined by the materials. The media I tend to focus on are ceramics and paintings. My passion for art is driven from my grandma. When I was younger, the environment of creativity was all around me. She showed me beauty and helped me to appreciate it in all its forms. To me, art teaches us to appreciate the little things in life and lets people express their uniqueness.”

Samantha Annen, Edgerton High School 2017

Artwork: Acrylic paintings

