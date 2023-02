The Grand Hotel Ballroom, 207 Pearl St. (above The Pearl), will host an evening of song and dance Saturday featuring Luke Callen and his band hailing from Minneapolis, alongside Milwaukee's own Long Mama.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online for $10 at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luke-callen-band-w-long-mama-tickets-498835379047

They will cost $15 at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.