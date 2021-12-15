Grand opening of renovated La Crosse Center marks a 'rebranding' of downtown

After almost exactly two years of construction, the $42 million expansion and renovation to the La Crosse Center is wrapping up, and officials are lauding it as a new staple for the city and region.

The project — which was "on time and under budget," according to several officials — includes a new ballroom that overlooks the Mississippi River, a rooftop terrace with downtown views, facelifts to existing spaces, a new atrium, sustainable features and a sleek new look for a longtime downtown giant.

At a grand opening event on Wednesday, officials highlighted the economic and cultural impact the fresh new facility will have for the region, but in particular the rebranding effect it will have, especially as the community recovers from the pandemic.

"Like a phoenix, this building kind of rose out of the chaos of COVID, and of the pandmeic, to what it is today — really a diamond on the shores of the Mississippi River," said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse.

"I think it does change how we view the downtown to a certain extent, because it does look like a destination now," said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "It's almost like we're rebranding our centralized downtown with this incredible building and opportunity."

This not only includes a literal rebranding for the facility, which won Vendi Advertising a national award, but it also offers a new way to bring people to the city and its new design draws directly from the natural environment that surrounds it.

It's expected to be a major driver in the region's economic recovery from the pandemic, and officials said the new space has already been a selling point for events and groups.

This expansion has been in the making for about seven years, when officials first started to think about what was next for the La Crosse Center, which was first built in 1980 and hadn't had a facelift at that point since 2000.

"We wanted something that would be very beautiful in downtown and we've got a reality today," said director Art Fahey, who several people remarked has been the lifeblood of the expansion.

La Crosse Center Board president Brent Smith said that it has taken "patience and persistence" to get to this point, calling the completed project an "affirmation" and a "celebration for the community."

This project was one that came together with friction at times, but relied on collaboration and bipartisan support. The expansion received $5 million from the state, support from two different governors and state and local officials with a wide variety of opinions on the project.

"We went head to head and we had a lot of differences and I think it's really important to know that when it came down to it we were all working with the same goal in mind and with those differences coming together I believe we came up with an even better La crosse Center project than we had even participated, and I'm very proud of that," said La Crosse Common Council president Barb Janssen.

"We can see that there's a clear bipartisan understanding that La Crosse is an important community in our state and the La Crosse area is worth investing [in], and we did it," said state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers were scheduled to attend Wednesday's event, but had to cancel due to the threat of severe weather.

Mayor Reynolds, who has overseen just the last year of the process, said it's his role now to execute the vision.

"I'm just so pleased to be at the end of this process and being able to shepherd it through to the final stages," he said. "I'm so grateful for the time and energy that was invested in getting us to the point of where we are."

He said, "I have to make sure that this building fulfills the promises that were made seven years ago. years ago ... I have to make sure that we have to get off on the right foot."

Through the designs of ISG Architects and the construction work of Kraus-Anderson, the newly renovated La Crosse Center has transformed from just a convention center into what is now sure to be a downtown focal point.

The transformation begins before you even enter the space, with a new entrance and atrium with welcoming new windows and sophisticated details.

From there, a grand staircase leads guests up to the new 12,892-square-foot Riverside Ballroom. It's a flashy space for events that is accompanied by a pre-function area with a unique view overseeing the river, which has been extended over Front Street.

Seven new meeting rooms and office spaces were also constructed. There was a rededication of the "Zielke Suite," named after former Mayor Pat Zielke, who stewarded the erection of the La Crosse Center. It features a bust of Zielke and a series of photo slides leading guests into the suite, which overlooks the arena.

Along the way to the new ballroom, there is also a new rooftop terrace that overlooks the north end of the building. The space will likely be open during events or available to rent out. Smith said it was one of his favorite new features, calling it the "sleeper" of the expansion.

"There's going to be a lot of demand for it. People will be able to look one way and see the river and look the other way and see Pearl Street," he said.

The arena has been completely renovated, with all new seating, a higher quality sound system, ADA-compliant platforms and railings, and upgraded dressing rooms, locker rooms, restrooms and concession stands.

The existing North Hall has also been renovated, and the facility now utilizes solar panels, low-energy lighting and an energy efficient HVAC system.

The expansion is wrapping up just in time for a number of upcoming events at the La Crosse Center, including the Bi-State Classic wrestling tournament and the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour.

