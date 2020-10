The Grand Cleanup, a socially responsible volunteer restoration event hosted by ORA Trails, will be held throughout Saturday at Grandad Bluff.

First shift will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with a break for a complimentary lunch, followed by seconds shift from 1 to 3 p.m. Sign-up is encouraged to ensure event capacity aligns with county health guidelines, and can be completed at signup.com/go/pRMVavR.