Try 3 months for $3

The Outdoor Recreation Alliance will host a cleanup of Grandad Bluff Park Saturday, with help from students at Viterbo University, 7 Rivers Community High School and the La Crosse Design Institute.

There will be a 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. shifts, and a complimentary lunch will be provided to all volunteers at noon. Volunteers will be asked to remove trash, buckthorn and graffiti from the area.

ORA recommends volunteers dress for the weather and bring gloves and water.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.