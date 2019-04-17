The Outdoor Recreation Alliance will host a cleanup of Grandad Bluff Park Saturday, with help from students at Viterbo University, 7 Rivers Community High School and the La Crosse Design Institute.
There will be a 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. shifts, and a complimentary lunch will be provided to all volunteers at noon. Volunteers will be asked to remove trash, buckthorn and graffiti from the area.
ORA recommends volunteers dress for the weather and bring gloves and water.
